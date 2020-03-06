Forget the S20, the Galaxy S10 is now just £399 for a limited time

Giffgaff have only gone and lobbed £150 off the price of the SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S10.

Known to reduce the prices of its handsets with every new flagship announcement, Samsung’s S10 series has well and truly been hit with bargains left, right and centre, and this refurbished model of the Galaxy S10 – available in Prism Black, Prism Blue and Prism Green with 128GB of storage – is no different, now available for £399.

Usually priced at £549, Giffgaff has tried and tested this Galaxy S10 to ensure it works and even looks like new, offering a more sustainable way to upgrade your handset. Unsure? Aside from the very tempting £150 price drop, the Samsung Galaxy S10 handset also comes with twelve months warranty.

Whilst there are obviously a few differences and upgrades here and there between the Galaxy S10 and S20, in terms of design the S20 follows much the same formula as the S10. What does that mean? In terms of form factor, the S10 certainly doesn’t feel outdated, boasting a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display, hosting the cut-out front camera to the side rather than centrally like on the S20.

Both handsets also offer a glass back and curved, slim-bezelled screen. In terms of features, you’ll find the same in-screen fingerprint sensor, too. Other features include holding tight onto the 3.5mm audio jack, as well as both wireless and reverse charging.

Of course, with any smartphone these days the camera also has to show up with some pretty impressive stats. The Samsung Galaxy S10 hosts a triple-threat rear package, showing off with a 12MP OIS main sensor, as well as a 16MP ultra wide and 12MP telephoto sensor, offering versatility when shooting. The main sensor has a shifting aperture from f/1.5 for low lighting and f/2.4 during the day.

This camera set-up also features Samsung’s new ‘scene optimiser’ mode, which is able to recognise varying scenes and pick out colour to produce a more vibrant, detailed picture, across night scenes and faces.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 definitely still holds on as a strong flagship from the South Korean brand, even now it has been succeeded by the S20 series. At this price of just £399, really it’s a no brainer.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Deal Samsung Galaxy S10 Refurbished Working just like new, get this cheap refurbished Galaxy S10 SIM-free. With a stunning 6.1-inch AMOLED Infinity-O display, marvel at its in-screen fingerprint sensor, triple sensor camera package and reverse charging. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…