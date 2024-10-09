Forget the Pixel Watch when the Fitbit Charge 6 is so heavily discounted

The Fitbit Charge 6 is being heavily discounted as part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event, making it an easy buy if you’re after a fitness-focused wearable.

In the current deal, you can grab the Fitbit Charge 6 for just £108.30. That’s a 23% saving on the usual price of £139.99.

Note that we’ve highlighted the Black / Obsidian Aluminium shade here, but the exact same saving applies to the glitzier Coral / Champagne Gold Aluminium variant too. You’ll only need to pay an extra 70p for the Porcelain / Silver Aluminium model, if you prefer something a little lighter.

Whichever colour you go for, the Fitbit Charge 6 is the same fitness tracker that comes with a six month Fitbit Premium membership, seven days of battery life, and support for Google Wallet payments.

We reviewed the Fitbit Charge 6 at launch and called it “The go-to fitness tracker”, awarding it a 4-star review into the bargain.

“The Fitbit Charge 6 is the go-to fitness tracker for those who want accurate daily tracking, rock-solid sleep monitoring, and advanced health features for a reasonable price,” we concluded.

Its tighter-than-usual Google integration (the search giant purchased Fitbit outright back in 2019) makes it all the more appealing beyond simple fitness tracker terms, too.

Our reviewer particularly liked the Fitbit Charge 6’s improved design, which saw the return of the physical side button for easy operation. They also found the the wearable’s health and sleep tracking were on point.

Most modern smart watches will track your sleep, but the Fitbit Charge 6 has to things going for it above them. It’s much more compact and thus more comfortable to wear overnight, and it has that epic battery life, so you won’t have to squeeze in a frequent recharge at awkward times.

Now that the Fitbit Charge 6 is heavily discounted, it’s an even easier recommendation. If you don’t need all the extra smartwatch features, it’s arguably a better buy than a Pixel Watch.