Forget the Pixel Watch 3, the Pixel Watch 2 is now dirt cheap

Never mind about the imminent Pixel Watch 3 – this deal on the Pixel Watch 2 offers you a brilliant smartwatch dirt cheap.

Google is set to hold its big Made By Google hardware event later today, where the Pixel Watch 3 (among other things) will be announced. Unsurprisingly, the Pixel Watch 2 deals have started in earnest, and this could be the best yet.

UK mobile network O2 is offering the Pixel Watch 2 for just £149. That’s a £200 saving on its launch price of £349.

Note that in order to see this deal price, you’ll need to click the ‘Pay in full’ button.

Save £200 on the Pixel Watch 2 The Pixel Watch 2 is available at a huge £200 discount ahead of the launch of the Pixel Watch 3. O2

Save £200

Now £149 View Deal

Suffice to say, £149 is an absolute steal for a smartwatch that we awarded 4 out of 5 in our review. “The Google Pixel Watch 2 is an improvement over last year’s original in pretty much every way, with the battery life now making it through a full day and new elements like heart rate tracking performing very strongly,” we concluded.

The Pixel Watch 2 is unusually compact for a Wear OS smartwatch, looking nice and sleek even on smaller wrists. Its smooth, pebble-like design really is quite easy on the eye, too.

Despite that fact, this is a fully featured smartwatch with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, a solid 306 mAh battery for all-day stamina, and an IP68 rating for full water resistance.

Google’s ownership of Fitbit ensures that the Pixel Watch 2 is an excellent fitness tracker too.

All in all, the Pixel Watch 2 is an excellent smartwatch, especially now that it’s so cheap.