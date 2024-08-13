Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Forget the Pixel Watch 3, the Pixel Watch 2 is now dirt cheap

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Never mind about the imminent Pixel Watch 3 – this deal on the Pixel Watch 2 offers you a brilliant smartwatch dirt cheap.

Google is set to hold its big Made By Google hardware event later today, where the Pixel Watch 3 (among other things) will be announced. Unsurprisingly, the Pixel Watch 2 deals have started in earnest, and this could be the best yet.

UK mobile network O2 is offering the Pixel Watch 2 for just £149. That’s a £200 saving on its launch price of £349.

Note that in order to see this deal price, you’ll need to click the ‘Pay in full’ button.

Save £200 on the Pixel Watch 2

Save £200 on the Pixel Watch 2

The Pixel Watch 2 is available at a huge £200 discount ahead of the launch of the Pixel Watch 3.

  • O2
  • Save £200
  • Now £149
View Deal

Suffice to say, £149 is an absolute steal for a smartwatch that we awarded 4 out of 5 in our review. “The Google Pixel Watch 2 is an improvement over last year’s original in pretty much every way, with the battery life now making it through a full day and new elements like heart rate tracking performing very strongly,” we concluded.

The Pixel Watch 2 is unusually compact for a Wear OS smartwatch, looking nice and sleek even on smaller wrists. Its smooth, pebble-like design really is quite easy on the eye, too.

Despite that fact, this is a fully featured smartwatch with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, a solid 306 mAh battery for all-day stamina, and an IP68 rating for full water resistance.

Google’s ownership of Fitbit ensures that the Pixel Watch 2 is an excellent fitness tracker too.

All in all, the Pixel Watch 2 is an excellent smartwatch, especially now that it’s so cheap.

You might like…

You can now get a robot vacuum for under £100

You can now get a robot vacuum for under £100

Jon Mundy 52 mins ago
Build an easy outdoor cinema with this projector deal

Build an easy outdoor cinema with this projector deal

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
The expensive Sage coffee machines are finally affordable

The expensive Sage coffee machines are finally affordable

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
This Galaxy S24 Ultra competitor is now a much cheaper buy

This Galaxy S24 Ultra competitor is now a much cheaper buy

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
John Lewis’ handheld fan is a must-have summer bargain

John Lewis’ handheld fan is a must-have summer bargain

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
The Sonos Sub Mini just got a dramatic price reduction

The Sonos Sub Mini just got a dramatic price reduction

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words