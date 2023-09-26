Forget the Pixel 8, the Pixel 7 is at a rock-bottom price

Google is planning to unveil the next-generation Pixel 8 next week, which means you can get some insane discounts on the Pixel 7.

Amazon UK is offering a new Pixel 7 phone for just £399 unlocked. That’s £200 (33%) off the original asking price of the phone which arrived on the scene almost a year ago.

Pixel 7 for £399 We’re inclined to forget the Pixel 8, when the Pixel 7 is available for less than a price of the Pixel 7a. Grab this £200 saving at Amazon right now. Amazon

Was £599

Now £399 View Deal

The phone includes 128GB of storage and comes in black. The phone supports 5G and you’ll be able to choose your own SIM-free data plan from any network.

Google’s homegrown Pixel 7 comes with the Tensor G2 processor, which is faster, more secure and more efficient than its predecessor. There’s also a new Extreme Battery Saver mode that gets you 72 hours.

As always with Pixel phones, the cameras are a highlight thanks to the awesome dual-sensor set up, while there’ll be an instant update available to Android 14 as soon as it arrives next month. Plus there’ll be further support for at least the next couple of years.

We’re big fans of the Pixel 7 and gave it a 4.5 star score from a possible five overall. Our reviewer loved the stylish design and pocket-friendlier 6.3-inch AMOLED display (compared to the Pro model).

He concluded: “The Pixel 7 is a very strong phone overall, with the camera being its most notable strength. While there are many other excellent handsets available to buy, often at extortionate prices, I wholeheartedly believe that this one is really worth the $599/£599 asking price, which is good value for photographic performance of this calibre, and its premium-looking and robust design also belies that rather more modest price tag.

“If you’re looking for a mid-range Android phone, and a good camera is your priority, it’s going to be very hard to look past the Pixel 7.”

Given that worthy £599 price tag has been sliced by a third, we certainly continue to recommend the Pixel 7 as a great option, even with the Pixel 8 just around the corner.