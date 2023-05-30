Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months

Forget the Pixel 7a, this Pixel 7 deal is a winner

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re eyeing up the undoubtedly awesome Google Pixel 7a right now, take a breath and consider this Pixel 7 deal. It’s a winner.

The deal gets you the Pixel 7 on a 24 month contract, with 80GB of data (up from 60GB), for just £25 a month. There’s no up front fee whatsoever.

That’s about as affordable as most Pixel 7a contracts that you’ll find right now, so you might as well go for the better phone. They might look alike and run on the same Google Tensor G2 chip, but make no mistake, the Pixel 7 is the superior device.

It’s got a larger (6.3-inch vs 6.1-inch), tougher (Gorilla Glass Victus vs Gorilla Glass 3) display, a flat out superior main camera sensor, and faster 20W charging (both wired and wireless).

Despite how it looks, the Pixel 7 also has a more premium design, with a glass rear panel rather than the Pixel 7a’s plastic.

We scored the Pixel 7 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, saying that it offered “a charming and impressive all-round experience, with a particularly impressive camera system, making it very good value for its asking price.”

A few months have passed since we offered that assessment, but if anything the Pixel 7 has gotten better value, especially when you take this deal into consideration.

Two things that unit every Pixel phone are the ridiculous quality of their cameras in all lighting conditions, and the blissful clarity of their software. If you value those two things, this Pixel 7 deal is borderline unmissable.

