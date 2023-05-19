Forget the Pixel 7a, the Pixel 6a is now ridiculously cheap

While the Pixel 7a may have just launched, the 6a is still one of our favourite mid-range phones out there, and right now it’s available on a very generous contract.

The wonderful Pixel 6a is currently available for a jaw-dropping £14.99 a month with an equally astounding 100GB of data and only £59 upfront. That’s one of the very best deals out there right now on a phone that goes far beyond its affordable price point.

We’ve had over a year now to observe and appreciate the Google Pixel 6a, and it still holds up as one of the very best value-for-money mobiles we’ve ever tested.

Google Pixel 6a with 100GB of data From the monthly price to the data package, this is a phenomenal deal on a phenomenal device. Mobiles.co.uk

£59 upfront

Only £14.99/month View Deal

Google’s mobiles are known for two standout features: having the most refined and user-friendly Android software on the market, and their brilliant photography skills. The 6a has both of these in spades.

Google is the master of its own software. On a Pixel, you are given a very clean Android experience devoid of bloatware, which is a common criticism levelled against many other Android handsets. Additionally, Google promises five years of software updates, which means the 6a is future-proofed till at least 2027 – all the more reason why this contract really is a great deal.

We’ve long admired the camera capabilities of the Pixel series, and the same is true here. In our review, Editor Max Parker noted that the 6a builds on the already excellent camera features of the Pixel series without really pushing forward – but that’s still great news, because Pixel cameras are routinely amongst the best in the business. Standout performance can be found in low-light conditions, and Google has also worked very hard to produce the most accurate-to-life skin tones possible.

The Pixel 6a offers the very best overall user experience at this price point, and when you consider the extremely generous data package that comes with this contract, this is one deal you don’t want to miss out on.