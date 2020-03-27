Get the Huawei P30 on this O2 60GB tariff for a ridiculously low price of £17.50 a month and get an additional £100 cashback from Huawei on top.

The Huawei P40 series of handsets have been announced by the Chinese manufacturer, which is bringing down SIM-free and contract prices for the likes of its predecessor, the Huawei P30, and this 60GB tariff from O2 is one of the best value for money deals we’ve seen. Available from Mobile Phones Direct with £396 to claim in cashback, this brings your contract down from £34 to only £17.50 a month.

Bagging you unlimited minutes and texts on top of 60GB of data, there’s no upfront cost here for the Huawei P30 contract either. Better still, if that hasn’t tempted you, Huawei is directly giving you a further £100 cashback for you to redeem once you’ve made your purchase.

The Huawei P30 is one of the last handsets from Huawei that still comes with the full-fat Android experience, allowing you to continue to access the Google Play store and easily download apps like YouTube and Gmail. This makes a popular choice for those who want the stability and familiarity of Android software, as well as benefitting from Huawei’s fantastic hardware, of which the Huawei P30 most certainly fits the bill.

While it’s the more affordable handset compared to the Huawei P30 Pro, we deemed the Huawei P30 worthy of our Trusted Reviews Recommended stamp with a four-star rating, stating, “The Huawei P30 is an excellent handset. One that, if I’m honest, is likely to exceed most smartphone buyers’ needs.”

Showing off a stunning 6.1-inch FHD+ display, the Huawei P30 is built from a mixture of glass and metal that makes it look and feel premium, also boasting the same dewdrop front-facing camera housing as its beefier older sibling. On the back, you’ll also find Huawei’s signature iridescent mix of hues, with this particular model available in either Aurora, Breathing Crystal or the more understated Black.

In terms of what sits under the hood, the Huawei P30 has the powerful Kirin 980 CPU and 6GB of RAM, which we felt allowed it to competently work through any task, including 3D gaming.

As for its camera – while not quite as extensive as the P30 Pro variant, for those who aren’t concerned with having the best of the best, the Huawei P30’s rear camera offers a triple sensor combination. This includes a 40MP wide-angle sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide and 8MP telephoto sensors, with the ability to manually set-up shots if you want to get more technical, or simply shoot in Auto for those who simply want to take a quick snap.

A fantastic handset at a shockingly good price, pay just £17.50 a month for 60GB of data on O2 after you claim back in Mobile Phone Direct’s £396 cashback deal and get a further £100 via Huawei, too.

