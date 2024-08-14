Forget the new Pixel Buds, these 5-star Sony earbuds are massively reduced

Google may have just announced a fancy new pair of earbuds in the Pixel Buds Pro 2, but you can now buy a set of the best earphones on the market from Sony for a reduced price.

Amazon is selling the Sony WF-1000XM5 for a knock-down price of £197, which is a 24% saving on the £259 RRP. Note that this is for the white variant only. The black model is also on offer, but at £199 it represents a lesser 23% saving.

Whichever model you go for, it’ll be around £20 cheaper than the brand new Pixel Buds Pro 2. We won’t know if Google’s latest earphones are up to scratch until our review is ready, but they’ll have to go some to overhaul the 5-star Sony WF-1000XM5.

“In my mind there’s no true wireless as conveniently smart, feature-rich or sounds better than the WF-1000XM5”, our reviewer concluded in their review.

We also named the Sony WF-1000XM5 the ‘Best sounding true wireless’ earphones in our round-up.

So what’s so great about these premium ‘buds? A new lighter design helps on the comfort front, while powerful noise cancellation, detailed audio performance, and an abundance of smart features all contribute.

One the sound quality front, Sony has reined in its usual bass-heavy approach, which takes some adjustment. However, it results in a superbly balanced and accurate output, and one that can be freely tweaked via the EQ in the fully featured Sony Headphones app.