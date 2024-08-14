Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Forget the new Pixel Buds, these 5-star Sony earbuds are massively reduced

Jon Mundy

Google may have just announced a fancy new pair of earbuds in the Pixel Buds Pro 2, but you can now buy a set of the best earphones on the market from Sony for a reduced price.

Amazon is selling the Sony WF-1000XM5 for a knock-down price of £197, which is a 24% saving on the £259 RRP. Note that this is for the white variant only. The black model is also on offer, but at £199 it represents a lesser 23% saving.

Save 24% on the Sony WF-1000XM5 earphones

Save 24% on the Sony WF-1000XM5 earphones

Amazon is selling the Sony WF-1000XM5 at a 24% discount, which makes them cheaper than the new Google Pixel Buds Pro 2.

  • Amazon
  • Save 24%
  • Now £197
View Deal

Whichever model you go for, it’ll be around £20 cheaper than the brand new Pixel Buds Pro 2. We won’t know if Google’s latest earphones are up to scratch until our review is ready, but they’ll have to go some to overhaul the 5-star Sony WF-1000XM5.

“In my mind there’s no true wireless as conveniently smart, feature-rich or sounds better than the WF-1000XM5”, our reviewer concluded in their review.

We also named the Sony WF-1000XM5 the ‘Best sounding true wireless’ earphones in our round-up.

So what’s so great about these premium ‘buds? A new lighter design helps on the comfort front, while powerful noise cancellation, detailed audio performance, and an abundance of smart features all contribute.

One the sound quality front, Sony has reined in its usual bass-heavy approach, which takes some adjustment. However, it results in a superbly balanced and accurate output, and one that can be freely tweaked via the EQ in the fully featured Sony Headphones app.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

