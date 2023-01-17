Forget the new MacBook Pro, the 2021 edition just had a massive price cut

If the price of the new MacBook Pro M2 Pro has put you off, you can save a few quid on the previous generation, which has the super-speedy M1 Pro chip on board.

Amazon is currently offering the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro M1 Pro (2021) laptop for £1,719, which is £180 off the RRP of £1,899.

The laptop was released in October 2021 so it isn’t much more than a year old. It still stands out as a world class option for Apple MacBook fans who don’t want to shell out for the very latest model announced by the company on Tuesday.

As we pointed out earlier today, Brits are enduring a raw deal when it comes to the pricing for the 2023 model, which starts at the much higher sum of £2,149.

It’s a significant rise of £250 over the M1 Pro and M2 Pro generations and, unless you need the top speeds Apple offers, there’s no need to be paying that much – especially with the savings on offer from Amazon today.

This is almost the lowest price we’ve seen for the silver 14-inch MacBook Pro M1 Pro (2021), which comes with 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. It briefly got as low as £1,705 earlier this month.

We gave the 2021 MacBook Pro a perfect five-star score and praised the stunning display (which hasn’t been upgraded in 2023), amazing performance and the welcome return of some missing ports.

Our reviewer Max Parker wrote: “Sporting a stunning display, wildly powerful internals and the re-addition of important ports, the MacBook Pro 2021 rights the wrongs of the past few iterations of Apple’s flagship laptop.”