Forget the Mac Mini, this Lenovo mini PC just got a massive discount

There has never been a better time to treat yourself to a brand new PC thanks to this incredible deal on Lenovo’s website.

We’ve been on the hunt for even more great offers and we managed to find this fantastic discount on the Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini 5. Lenovo has cut the price of this PC by 43%, bringing it all the way down from £800 to just £450, making this the perfect time to buy.

This PC comes packed with a 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700T processor and runs on Windows 11. While this is not the most recent processor on the market, it should be more than powerful enough for those that want to engage in productivity tasks, making it the ideal buy for anyone looking for a PC to use for work or school.

One of the benefits of this PC is its small size. It’s tiny enough to be placed under your monitor or desk without getting in the way, and the Terrazzo Grey exterior and Mineral Grey textile covering should allow it to blend into any office or bedroom without drawing too much attention.

You will also be spoilt for choice in terms of ports, as the Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini 5 comes fully equipped with five USB-A ports as well as a USB-C port positioned on the front of the device. It boasts HDMI and DisplayPort compatibility so you can pair your PC to an extra monitor for even more productivity, with all the USB-A ports allowing you to hook up a number of peripherals.

While we haven’t had the chance to review the IdeaCentre Mini 5, we can see from the user reviews on the Lenovo website that it has been generally well received. Almost all of the reviews reference how great the small size is, with one reviewer claiming that it’s “ultra quiet” and “lighting fast and very capable”.

While we can’t say for sure how long this deal will be available for, the product page already lists the remaining stock as being limited, so if you’re looking for a fantastic productivity PC and don’t want to break the bank, then this is an easy offer to jump on.