Forget the iPhone 16, this iPhone 15 offer is far better

Apple may have just announced the iPhone 16 but for my money, this iPhone 15 offer presents far better value for most people.

Speaking as someone who has been using the iPhone 15 for the last year, it’s easily my favourite Apple handset of recent memory and if you’re upgrading from an outdated device then it gives you all of the key features you could ever want.

While the phone originally went for £799 at launch, Giffgaff is now selling refurbished units in ‘excellent’ condition for the far lower price of just £599. That’s a massive £200 saving not just against the original price, but also what you’d pay for the current going rate of the iPhone 16.

When the iPhone 15 is this cheap, it's a far better value upgrade than the iPhone 16 as you're still getting great features like USB-C charging, the Dynamic Island camera cut-out and a powerful 48MP wide camera.

‘Excellent’ condition

Even though the iPhone 16 has a faster chipset, the Action button from last year’s Pro phones and now a new Camera Control shutter on the side, I can’t imagine any of those features being enough of a justification to warrant choosing the device over the iPhone 15.

On the performance front, I’ve yet to encounter any issues with my iPhone 15 and everything runs smoothly in everyday use. Where the phone really impressed me was in the upgrades that it brought over the iPhone 14 range.

For starters, this was the phone that finally ditched Apple’s Lightning port in favour of USB-C which makes it far easier to top up on the go. Now I only carry around a single cable, the same one that I would previously use to charge my headphones and Kindle Paperwhite.

It also brought the Dynamic Island to the base level iPhones. Let’s face it, the long-enduring notch of the iPhone X was a bit of an eyesore, but the Dynamic Island actually brings plenty of functionality to the table, letting you quickly jump back into any music you’re playing, as well as showing pertinent information like the estimated delivery time of a takeout.

The best upgrade of all however is in the main wide-angle camera, which leapt from 12MP to 48MP on the iPhone 15. As a result, the phone is able to take some incredibly detail rich pictures, and it gives you more flexibility to zoom in and crop photos without making it look all pixelated in the process.

Even though its successor is now here, the iPhone 15 still has a lot to offer, and if you’re ready to upgrade to a newer iPhone but fancy saving a bit of money in the process then this is the deal to go for. Just be aware that you need to add a minimum £10 SIM to your purchase at the checkout, but this is a rolling SIM and can be cancelled immediately afterwards to avoid any future charges.