Forget the iPhone 15, this iPhone 14 deal is the smarter option

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

Unless you’re absolutely dead-set on having an iPhone with USB-C charging, the iPhone 14 is still one of the best smartphones out there, and this offer, boasting 100GB of data at only £29 a month, is an absolute bargain.

Before the iPhone 15 was announced, the idea of a deal on the 14 with 100GB monthly data this cheap would have tough to find, but now it’s a reality – grab an iPhone 14 for £79 upfront and then only £29 monthly courtesy of Mobiles.co.uk. 

The deals on the iPhone 14 have begun, and this offer including 100GB of data a month is an awfully tempting choice.

If you’ve been keeping up with tech at all this week, then you’ll be aware that Apple has announced this year’s update to the iPhone series. What are the main changes? A 48MP camera, the dynamic island previously seen on the 14 Pro, and of course, the USB-C cable port. If you aren’t incredibly intent on having these features, then this deal is a far more tempting offer.

The iPhone 14 offers a huge wealth of Apple’s finest features, including a beautiful OLED display, a great camera spread with excellent software behind it, and all the things that make iOS good, from iMessage and FaceTime to the innovative safety features such as emergency SOS. 

For £29 a month, you’ll be getting a really well-rounded experience. The phone is comfortable in the hand, light, and boasts an IP68 rating for water protection. The battery is well-optimised enough to get you through a day of use quite handily, even without the very effective battery-saving mode. Overall, the iPhone 14 is an extremely competent device for daily use, with enough power for more demanding tasks without compromising on the size or battery life at all.

As said before, deals like this one for the iPhone 14 were rare before this week – so if you want the best value for your money, the iPhone 14 is still a very highly recommended pickup going into the end of the year.

