Forget the iPhone 15, this Galaxy S23 deal is next level

iPhone 15 mania might be sweeping the smartphone world right now, but it doesn’t mean much to the loyal Android crowd. At least they can snag an unbeatable deal on one of the most popular Android devices out there.

Mobile Phone Direct is offering a Samsung Galaxy S23 with unlimited data for just £32 a month and you’ll only have to put £9 down for the upfront cost.

Galaxy S23 with unlimted data is insanely cheap Mobile Phones Direct is offering an S23 on Three with unlimited data for £32 a month and just £9 down. That’s some deal. Mobile Phones Direct

Unlimited data

£32 a month View Deal

The deal is for the standard Galaxy S23 in Phantom Black with 128GB of storage and the contract is on Three’s 5G mobile data network. Naturally, you’ll get unlimited texts and minutes too.

Courtesy of Samsung, you can also get a guaranteed £100 trade in on an old phone as well as 6-months of free Disney+ (terms apply). Follow the links above and be ready with your proof of purchase to claim.

We’re fans of the Samsung Galaxy S23; the handset that maintains its lineage all the way back to earliest days of the touchscreen smartphone.

While the improvements haven’t been that pronounced in recent years, our reviewer called the Galaxy S23 “pocket-friendly perfection.” We loved that minimalistic design, true all-day battery life thanks to the 3,900mAh battery and efficient flagship performance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The cameras are excellent too. The combination of a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide and 10MP 3x telephoto makes for a versatile setup, even in low-light conditions.

Our reviewer Lewis Painter concluded: “It might not be all that different from last year’s Galaxy S22, but the Samsung Galaxy S23 remains an excellent compact choice without much compromise, boasting top-end performance, versatile camera chops and, for the first time, true all-day battery life.”

He advised you should buy the Galaxy S2 over other variants in the series if you want top performance without the bulk in your pocket. With the Galaxy S24 coming in early 2024 we can expect some more Galaxy S23 deals in the coming weeks. This one is going to take some beating though.