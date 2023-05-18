Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Forget the iPhone 14, this iPhone 13 deal is too good to miss

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The iPhone 14 is all well and good, but when you can save so much money on an iPhone 13 deal, we know which Apple phone we’d go for.

Click on the deal below and you’ll be able to sign up for an iPhone 13 on a 24 month contract, with 50GB of data, for a very reasonable £30.99 a month. There’s also an up front fee of £79.

We’ve been monitoring the situation, and iPhone 13 contracts have been surprisingly pricey of late. There hasn’t been all that much reason not to simply spend a tad more and get the iPhone 14. This iPhone 13 deal, however, represents a meaningful discount.

Get an iPhone 13 with 50GB of data for £30.99 a month

Get an iPhone 13 with 50GB of data for £30.99 a month

The iPhone 13 is still a great phone, and you can grab it for £30.99 a month, with a £79 up front fee, on a 24 month contract with 50GB of data.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • 50GB of data
  • £30.99 a month, £79 up front
View Deal

As we mentioned, you’ll also be getting 50GB of monthly data as part of the package, which is very healthy indeed. Naturally, you get unlimited texts and minutes as well.

We can kind of understand why the iPhone 13 kept its price for so long. After all, it’s very similar indeed to its successor, the iPhone 14. In fact, the latest iPhone could be the smallest upgrade in the line’s history.

It has the same design, the same display, and essentially even the same processor. All that’s really better in the iPhone 14 is its camera, and even then the iPhone 13 is no slouch in that regard.

There’s a reason we rated the iPhone 13 higher at launch, with a 4.5-star review. In a recent update of said review, we concluded that “the iPhone 13 remains a strong upgrade for those who haven’t switched phones for a number of years, especially when the smaller updates of the iPhone 14 are taken into consideration.”

Battery life is excellent, as is the bright, vivid OLED display. As we’ve already alluded to, the main camera takes excellent pictures in both good and bad lighting.

Factor in Apple’s famously long-lasting support – there are years in the iPhone 13 yet – and this deal becomes the safest of safe bets.

You might like…

Best iPhone 2023: The best Apple smartphones we’ve tested and reviewed

Best iPhone 2023: The best Apple smartphones we’ve tested and reviewed

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Lewis Painter 1 month ago
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: The best new features detailed

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: The best new features detailed

Gemma Ryles 7 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.