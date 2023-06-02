Forget the iPhone 14 Pro, this 13 Pro deal is a bargain

If you’ve been looking to upgrade to one of Apple’s high-end iPhones then you’ll definitely want to check out this bargain on the iPhone 13 Pro.

Even though the phone has since been superseded by the iPhone 14 Pro, the 13 Pro is still a great phone in its own right and can now be had with 250GB of data for just £89 upfront and £44 a month.

Bear in mind, that’s for the 256GB version of the iPhone 13 Pro, which would typically cost you well over £50 a month and a much higher upfront rate if you tried to find an equivalent contract for the iPhone 14 Pro.

Because brand new iPhone 13 Pros are hard to come by now, this offer is available on an ‘As New’ refurbished model but all of the components have been vetted by professional repairers authorised by Apple. On top of that, each phone comes with a 12-month warranty for added peace of mind.

In 2023, the iPhone 13 Pro is still a fantastic handset that’s well worth upgrading to if you’re coming from an older iPhone or even looking to make the jump from team Android.

For starters, the A15 Bionic chipset inside the 13 Pro is still superfast and can take on multitasking without issue as you zip from one app to the next. The new 120Hz refresh rate also makes iOS look better than ever, as it’s a long overdue update that Apple fans have been clamouring for since it became the norm with Android flagships.

Of course, what really separate the iPhone 13 Pro from the pack is its phenomenal camera set-up. In his 4.5-star review for the phone, Editor Max Parker wrote:

“The 12-megapixel wide camera is simply stunning. Those bigger pixels give images more natural depth, while the level of detail captured, especially in fur and hair, is fantastic. Apple’s Smart HDR system is now in its fourth iteration, and it does a wonderful job of levelling out dynamic range and colours in trickier situations while keeping everything looking realistic.”

The cameras can put out the type of shots that you’ll want to immediately post on social media, and that’s before mentioning the phone’s incredible video chops which includes the eye-catching Cinematic Mode which adds a bokeh effect in real-time.

For its low monthly cost and the huge amount of data thrown in, you’d be hard pressed to find a similar bargain on another flagship phone, particularly one from Apple so if you fancy upgrading to a better piece of kit then now’s the time to strike.