Forget the iPhone 13, the iPhone 12 just plummeted in price

After a great phone but don’t want to break the bank? You can snatch up the iPhone 12 for under £620 with this deal.

These iPhone 12 models are Certified Refurbished, having been verified by Apple itself for their quality, and come with a one-year warranty for your peace of mind.

iPhone 12 Price Drop With the iPhone 13 now on store shelves, the incredible iPhone 12 has seen its price fall dramatically. If you want one of the best iPhones of recent years then this is a great deal to go for. Loop Mobile

Discount at checkout

Now £619.95 View Deal

Choosing the 64GB unit, with the option of six colours iincluding Purple, Green and Product Red, the iPhone 12 has been reduced from its original retail price of £799 to only £619.95.

The iPhone 12 is also only once removed from Apple’s latest array of smartphones, so unless you’re specifically looking for a 120Hz refresh rate, the iPhone 12 should have you covered in terms of its specs.

This smartphone packs a 6.1-inch OLED display with 2532×1170 resolution, making it a great choice for binge-watching the latest shows on the go.

And while the iPhone 13 does feature the new A15 chipset, the A14 Bionic chipset is nothing to sneer at; our tests show that it still runs a fair bit faster than a lot of Androids on the market, whilst also supporting Dolby Vision recording.

The iPhone 12 also packs a reliable camera set-up for almost all scenes, with a 12MP f/1.6 7 element lens as the main sensor, alongside a 12MP ultrawide camera, making this a great choice for any budding photographers.

The Smart HDR 3 and Deep Fusion technology also means that your photos will have better exposure, as the app is able to level out colours and dynamic range for a more true to life palette.

In our review of the iPhone 12, it scored an almost unbeatable 4.5/5 stars, alongside a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, due to the incredible performance and reliable cameras.

The verdict reads: “The iPhone 12 truly is a notable jump for Apple’s mainline phone and it now feels almost as Pro as the actual Pro model.”

With 5G, HDR video recording and MagSafe support, the iPhone 12 is a hard phone to pass up. Though you might want to move fast, as there aren’t too many units left in stock.