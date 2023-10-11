Forget the iPad when the Lenovo Tab P11 is this cheap

If you’re in the market for a high quality but affordable tablet this Prime Day, look no further than this cheap Lenovo Tab P11 deal.

Amazon is selling this full-sized tablet for just £189 right now. That marks a saving of 16% on the £224.89 RRP.

It’s a great price for a tablet that already provided impressive value. The Lenovo Tab P11 offers a large, sharp 11.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 2K (1200 x 2000) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

At 269.1 x 169.4 x 7.4mm and 520g, it’s a slim but substantial tablet with a premium all-metal build. It’s powered by a Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 processor, which is a solid mid-range chip for mixed tasks, together with 6GB of RAM.

You get a decent 128GB of internal storage as standard, so there’s plenty of space for apps and games. Meanwhile, a 7700 mAh battery will supply an estimated 10 hours of video playback or web browsing.

Talking of media playback, the Lenovo Tab P11 comes with quad stereo speakers that have been optimised for Dolby Atmos.

Add an optional Precision Pen 2 stylus further down the line, and you have yourself an advanced sketching or note-taking tool.

All in all, it’s a whole lot of tablet for less than £200. By contrast, the cheapest full-sized iPad that you can buy from Apple costs £369, which is almost double the price. This is for the iPad (9th generation) too, which is an old design at this point.

If you’re on the lookout for the best Android tablet deal of Prime Day, this one has to be right up there in the mix.