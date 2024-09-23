Forget the iPad – Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a steal

Who needs an iPad when the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus has dropped down to just £153.97? Head to Amazon now to bag a fantastic deal on this slick Samsung tablet.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is now available with 64GB of storage for as little as £153.97. That’s a smashing 36% off the tablet’s £239 RRP, saving you a total of £85 when you shop today.

Save £85 on the fab Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Save big on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus with this show-stopping Amazon deal. Head to the retailer today to save 36% and bag the tablet for £153.97 down from £239. Amazon

Was £239

£153.97 View Deal

We’d recommend acting fast though – Amazon has labelled this offer a limited-time deal, meaning it may not be available for much longer.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is an affordable tablet with a stylish design. The sleek metal body comes in an array of sophisticated matte finishes, while the bright 11-inch display has a 1920 x 1200 resolution and smooth 90Hz refresh rate ideal for scrolling through social media and streaming videos.

The screen can be divided up into three sections for efficient multitasking and navigating through several apps at once, while 8GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage ensure a smooth, lag-free experience with plenty of space to save your photos, videos and documents.

You can use the Quick Share feature to transfer files and photos between different Galaxy devices or pick up where you left off browsing simply by signing into the same Samsung account.

The tablet is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera for scanning documents and hopping on video calls, while the 5100 mAh battery will keep you going when you’re out and about.

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re looking for the perfect earbuds to pair with your new tablet, look no further than Samsung’s own Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. The flagship earbuds only arrived this summer but you can nab them now for 23% less with this fantastic limited-time deal.

[You might like]