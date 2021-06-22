Forget the iPad! Check out this Lenovo Chromebook Duet Prime Day deal

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is available for £229.99 in the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sales following a £50 price cut.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is ChromeOS-powered tablet which comes bundled with a type cover, making it a significantly cheaper package than Apple’s iPad.

The tablet on offer features a MediaTek Helio P60T processor and 4GB RAM. This means it can only really do basic tasks such as web browsing and video streaming, but is still a worthwhile option for students and office goers.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet also has a superb battery life, lasting up to 13 hours during our benchmark tests. This makes it a good option for long journeys whether you’re flying long distance or getting a train across the country.

The detachable keyboard allows for a lot of flexibility, so you can easily use it as a tablet to watch the likes of Netflix on the 10.1-inch screen. The type cover clips onto the tablet magnetically, turning it into a makeshift laptop whenever you fancy.

I gave the Lenovo Chromebook Duet a 4.5 star rating when I reviewed it, with my verdict reading:

“The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is an astonishingly good value device, coming bundled with a detachable keyboard in order to undercut the price of the iPad and Surface Go 2 by a couple hundred quid. With a lovely Full HD screen, stylish ultra-portable design and ultra-long battery life, this is a fantastic buy for bargain hunters and school students.”

There are some drawbacks however, with the Duet lacking a headphone jack and seeing poor speaker quality. But if you can overlook those flaws, you’re getting a fantastic value 2-in-1 device here.