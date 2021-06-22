Forget the iPad! Check out this Lenovo Chromebook Duet Prime Day deal
The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is available for £229.99 in the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sales following a £50 price cut.
The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is ChromeOS-powered tablet which comes bundled with a type cover, making it a significantly cheaper package than Apple’s iPad.
The tablet on offer features a MediaTek Helio P60T processor and 4GB RAM. This means it can only really do basic tasks such as web browsing and video streaming, but is still a worthwhile option for students and office goers.
The Lenovo Chromebook Duet also has a superb battery life, lasting up to 13 hours during our benchmark tests. This makes it a good option for long journeys whether you’re flying long distance or getting a train across the country.
The detachable keyboard allows for a lot of flexibility, so you can easily use it as a tablet to watch the likes of Netflix on the 10.1-inch screen. The type cover clips onto the tablet magnetically, turning it into a makeshift laptop whenever you fancy.
I gave the Lenovo Chromebook Duet a 4.5 star rating when I reviewed it, with my verdict reading:
“The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is an astonishingly good value device, coming bundled with a detachable keyboard in order to undercut the price of the iPad and Surface Go 2 by a couple hundred quid. With a lovely Full HD screen, stylish ultra-portable design and ultra-long battery life, this is a fantastic buy for bargain hunters and school students.”
There are some drawbacks however, with the Duet lacking a headphone jack and seeing poor speaker quality. But if you can overlook those flaws, you’re getting a fantastic value 2-in-1 device here.
The Trusted Take
I’m a big, big fan of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet. It already offered fantastic value before Prime Day, but now it’s an absolute bargain. While the Duet runs on ChromeOS and is not as fancy as Apple’s iPad, you’re still getting a respectable performance, nice display for video and a superb battery life.
But the main strength here is its versatility thanks to the bundled detachable keyboard. I think this is particularly great for students, who will want to jot down notes and complete homework during the day, and then kick back and watch some video afterwards. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly 2-in-1 device during Prime Day, this is my top recommendation.