Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Forget the iPad! Check out this Lenovo Chromebook Duet Prime Day deal

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is available for £229.99 in the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sales following a £50 price cut. 

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is ChromeOS-powered tablet which comes bundled with a type cover, making it a significantly cheaper package than Apple’s iPad. 

The tablet on offer features a MediaTek Helio P60T processor and 4GB RAM. This means it can only really do basic tasks such as web browsing and video streaming, but is still a worthwhile option for students and office goers.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet also has a superb battery life, lasting up to 13 hours during our benchmark tests. This makes it a good option for long journeys whether you’re flying long distance or getting a train across the country. 

Save £300 on this brand new top-of-the-line Samsung Neo QLED

Save £300 on this brand new top-of-the-line Samsung Neo QLED

Deals Kob Monney 3 mins ago
This hidden Prime Day deal on LG’s noise cancelling earbuds is unmissable

This hidden Prime Day deal on LG’s noise cancelling earbuds is unmissable

Deals Thomas Deehan 5 mins ago
Buy a PS5 controller with Spider-Man: Miles Morales for just £79.99

Buy a PS5 controller with Spider-Man: Miles Morales for just £79.99

Get the perfect blend of price and performance with this Ninja BN800UK deal

Get the perfect blend of price and performance with this Ninja BN800UK deal

Best Prime Day Switch deals: The biggest discounts on Nintendo’s console

Best Prime Day Switch deals: The biggest discounts on Nintendo’s console

Deals Thomas Deehan 54 mins ago
This five-star Samsung TV is one of Prime Day’s best deals

This five-star Samsung TV is one of Prime Day’s best deals

Deals Kob Monney 1 hour ago

The detachable keyboard allows for a lot of flexibility, so you can easily use it as a tablet to watch the likes of Netflix on the 10.1-inch screen. The type cover clips onto the tablet magnetically, turning it into a makeshift laptop whenever you fancy. 

I gave the Lenovo Chromebook Duet a 4.5 star rating when I reviewed it, with my verdict reading: 

“The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is an astonishingly good value device, coming bundled with a detachable keyboard in order to undercut the price of the iPad and Surface Go 2 by a couple hundred quid. With a lovely Full HD screen, stylish ultra-portable design and ultra-long battery life, this is a fantastic buy for bargain hunters and school students.”

There are some drawbacks however, with the Duet lacking a headphone jack and seeing poor speaker quality. But if you can overlook those flaws, you’re getting a fantastic value 2-in-1 device here.

I’m a big, big fan of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet. It already offered fantastic value before Prime Day, but now it’s an absolute bargain. While the Duet runs on ChromeOS and is not as fancy as Apple’s iPad, you’re still getting a respectable performance, nice display for video and a superb battery life. 

But the main strength here is its versatility thanks to the bundled detachable keyboard. I think this is particularly great for students, who will want to jot down notes and complete homework during the day, and then kick back and watch some video afterwards. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly 2-in-1 device during Prime Day, this is my top recommendation. 

Ryan Jones

By Ryan Jones

Computing and Gaming Editor

Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.