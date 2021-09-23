Forget the iPad 9, the iPad 8 has just dropped in price

If you’re looking for a quality tablet that doesn’t break the bank, the iPad 8 is on sale for just £263.99 until midnight.

iPads are always a bit of a luxury purchase, which is why is helps when they’re significantly discounted. On that thread, the iPad 8 has just been slashed by a hefty £66, going from the asking price of £329.99 to just £263.99.

iPad 8 Deal Even though the iPad 9 has hit store shelves, the iPad 8 is still a great purchase for anyone who wants a solid tablet for note taking, gaming or even watching content on the go, particularly when it’s at this massively reduced price. eBay

Today only

Now £263.99 View Deal

And while the iPad 9 is still fresh on the market, you’d struggle to find a cheaper Apple tablet right now, plus the iPad 8 still has plenty of value that’s backed by the stellar iPadOS ecosystem.

These units are being sold by trusted seller Mobile Deals UK, and all the iPad’s are in new condition. Just use the code PURCHASE4LESS at checkout to knock £66 off your bill.

The iPad 8 packs the A13 Bionic chipset, which makes scrolling through apps and activating the TouchID feel fluid and snappy. That chipset also pairs well with Apple Arcade, letting you enjoy some fantastic games on the go without lag or compromise.

The iPad 8 also still features a headphone jack, so you don’t need to worry about owning a pair of Bluetooth earbuds to listen to music or watch your favourite shows.

Turning to the camera, it’s packing an 8MP rear and 1.2MP Facetime camera on the front, so you’ll be able to use this tablet for any work calls at home.

Anyone who’s interested in exploring their creative side, you’ll be glad to know that the iPad 8 works with the Apple Pencil, leaving you free to doodle and draw to your heart’s content. For more productive types, you can pair a Bluetooth keyboard and use the iPad for typing documents on apps like Word and Evernote.

We scored the Apple iPad 8 4/5 stars, earning it a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge thanks to its speedy interface and sleek design.

Anyone looking for a tablet should really consider adding the iPad 8 to their collection, however, you will want to act fast on this one as the code PURCHASE4LESS expires at midnight.