Forget the iPad 9, the 9.7-inch iPad Pro is now even cheaper

With the launch of the new iPad 9, we’re seeing prices plummet across older Apple units, including the iPad Pro.

Trusted seller Loop Mobile is currently selling Certified Refurbished units of the 9.7-inch iPad Pro with the option to get either the 32GB or 128GB option discounted.

Since there’s a 10% discount on both, we’d recommend splashing out as the 128GB unit will cost you just £251.95, which is only £18 more than the discounted 32GB model, which sits at £233.95.

9.7-inch iPad Pro Deal The 9.7-inch iPad Pro is now even cheaper than the base level iPad 9, making this 2018 tablet a worthy purchase for anyone needing an iPad that doesn’t break the bank. Loop Mobile

Discount applied at checkout

From £233.95 View Deal

You can pick between Space Grey, Rose Gold, Silver, and Gold, and the added 12-month warranty means your new iPad should stay safe from any accidental damages.

The 9.7-inch tablet also packs Apple’s True Tone feature, meaning the display will adapt to your environment, making it easier to read and browse the web in low-light without straining your eyes.

The iPad Pro also features a Retina display with a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels, making this a great tablet to binge-watch your favourite show on.

And while it’s not included in this deal, any creatives out there could also treat themselves to the Apple Pencil, as the iPad Pro supports the accessory so you can doodle to your heart’s content.

Plus, while newer models may have dropped the audio jack, you can still hook up your headphones to the iPad Pro, so you don’t need to own any Bluetooth earphones, like AirPods, to watch TV or listen to music in peace.

We gave the iPad Pro a 4.5/5 rating and awarded it a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge due to the tablet’s impressive ecosystem and the way True Tone removed blue hues in low light for a more enjoyable experience browsing the web or reading.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better tablet for this price, so if you’re looking to delve into the world of high-quality tablets, the iPad Pro is a great place to start.