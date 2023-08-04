Forget the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Z Flip 4 is now seriously affordable

With the release of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, now is the perfect time to save big on the Z Flip 4 – and this deal is a cracker.

This deal gets you the very good clamshell Z Flip 4 for absolutely nothing upfront, on a £32 a month contract. For a foldable phone, that’s a very good price.

The contract, which is on the Three network, also includes a hefty 100GB of data and as this is a 5G phone, that is 5G data when you’re in the right area. Unlimited minutes and unlimited calls round off the package.

We’ve been impressed by a number of Fonehouse deals before, and this one certainly stands out – especially if the Z Flip is a little too pricey. At the time of writing, this deal is in stock and available for included next day delivery.

Picking up a phone when its replacement has just been announced is a fantastic way of saving a bit of money and aside from the larger outer display and 2023’s chipset, the Z Flip 5 doesn’t really have too much over the Z Flip 4. Even as it celebrates its first birthday, the Z Flip still holds up with a good camera, snappy performance and a good display.

Of course, the key selling point of the Z Flip 4 is the clamshell design. When not in use, the screen folds in half – like a classic flip phone – making it a far smaller device than your typical 6.7-inch phone. There’s an outer display that can be used to check notifications without fully opening the phone and plenty of neat software tweaks, like holding the phone like a camcorder to record video.

If you’ve become a little tired of standard slab phones, the novelty of a clamshell certainly helps it standout and the Z Flip 4 remains one of our favourite choices.