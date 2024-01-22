Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Forget the Galaxy S24, Google’s Pixel 8 is now a true Android bargain

Nick Rayner

One of our favourite Android devices of the past year currently has an excellent contract available, with plenty of data and no upfront cost.

Getting a brand-new Google Pixel 8, with 250GB of data a month, is already an appealing idea. But when that idea comes at only £26.99 a month with absolutely no up front fee, you have one of the best smartphone deals going right now.

Google’s Pixel series has been consistently among the highest-performing Android phone ranges on Trusted Reviews for a long time now, and the Pixel 8 is no exception. Boasting an excellent camera array and one of the best software experiences on the market, this is a fantastic pickup even on a much pricier contract.

Google Pixel 8 with heaps of data for under £30 a month

Not only will you experience the incredible Google Pixel 8, you’ll be doing it with a huge 250GB monthly data package.

Let’s start with that camera setup, that really helps the Pixel 8 stand out from the Android crowd. It uses the same 50MP octa-PD main camera as its pricier sibling, the 8 Pro, and this bears out in the results. Images are vivid, high-detailed even with eight times zoom, and special kudos is given to its ability to capture skin tones, which is among the best going right now.

Google has worked hard to ensure that its own flavour of Android is among the best available, free from the ‘bloatware’ common to the competition, such as Samsung’s insistence on having apps which rival the default Google ones pre-installed on their devices. This leads to a very clean, pleasant software experience.

Additional to this is the inclusion of plenty of AI-powered features unique to Pixel, including voice-to-text language translation that made headlines on its release. When you also consider that users are guaranteed seven years of software updates and it’s no wonder we’re so up on the Pixel’s software.

Overall, the Pixel 8 offers one of the best experiences a user can have on an Android device, so if you’re in the market for a new one then you won’t find much better value-for-money than this £26.99-a-month deal from Mobiles UK.

