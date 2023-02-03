 large image

Forget the Galaxy S23, the S20 FE just plummeted to a super low price

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Yes, we’re all very excited about the Samsung Galaxy S23 range announced earlier this week, but have you heard the expression about not looking a gift horse in the mouth?

That could apply to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deal we’re currently seeing from Mobile Phones Direct, offering a free phone and 30GB of monthly data for just £15 a month.

The offer is a SIM-free deal on Three’s speedy 5G network with a phone available in three colours – cloud lavender, cloud red and cloud navy. You can get free next day delivery on the phone if you order early enough too.

The phone has a generous 128GB of built-in storage, a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, a triple rear camera and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera to ensure high-res selfies.

Samsung’s FE (Fan Edition) line offers the perks of that year’s flagship but at a more modest price. The first of which was the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Sadly we haven’t seen an S22 FE this time around.

The phone was released in October 2020 and was a big hit among the staff at Trusted Reviews. It received a 4.5 star score out of a possible 5. We praised the presence of the Snapdragon 865 processor, improved battery life over the S20 models, nice range of colours and the 120Hz display.

As we mentioned, there’s support for 5G connectivity and there are plenty of capable cameras on board. So, if you’re not overly concerned by having the absolute fastest phone and most advanced cameras on the market, the S20 FE remains a solid option.

Our reviewer concluded: “I can’t say enough good things about the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and if you want a phone that feels very much like a flagship without spending over £699 then this is the best that’s currently on offer.”

