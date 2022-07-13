 large image

Forget the Apple Watch, one of the best trackers we’ve tested has plummeted in price

Amazon has slashed the price of the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro fitness tracker this Prime Day, marking the perfect opportunity for any cardio fanatic to take their training to the next level.

The Prime Day 2022 deal is live now and lets you buy the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro for £304.99 – a £295.00 (49%) saving on its regular price.

We’d recommend taking advantage of the deal while stocks last as, while the Fenix 7 has since come out, the Fenix 6 Pro is still one of THE best fitness trackers we’ve reviewed in the past few years.

One of our favourite fitness trackers just had its price slashed

We awarded the pro-grade fitness tracker 4.5/5 when we reviewed it with it offering best in class GPS location tracking, more activity and multisport tracking features than can easily be counted, a near indestructible design and robust week-or-longer battery life.

This led our reviewer to conclude:

“The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar is the best fitness tracker on the market at the moment, offering best in class battery life and a wealth of new activity tracking features that’ll help even the most diehard of athletes take their workout to the next level.”

The above statement largely remains true to this day, with the Fenix 7 only offering a select few new features on the 6 Pro, like more internal storage, multi-band GPS and a touch screen.

As a result we’d wholeheartedly recommend it to any hardcore athlete on a budget looking for a top end tracker to help them improve their race times or take their workout to the next level this Prime Day. We’d also advise any serious runner, cyclist or triathlete to pick it over an Apple Watch, with our tests showing to offer more robust tracking and post workout analytics.

The Fenix 6 Pro is one of many great discounts to appear this Prime Day. We’ve also seen brilliant deals on Apple Watches and Fitbits appear over the past 24 hours. If you want to stay on top of all the best discounts our team of product experts have spotted in real time make sure to jump over to our Prime Day 2022 live blog.

