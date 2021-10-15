Forget the Apple Watch 7, the Apple Watch SE is now just £209.99

It’s the perfect time to upgrade your smartwatch, as the Apple Watch SE has plummeted in price ahead of the Apple Watch 7 launch.

The Apple Watch 7 actually went on sale today, but if you’re not looking to break the bank, you should check out the Apple Watch SE, which has dropped in price to £209.99.

Plus, it seems that the Apple Watch 7 is already in limited supply, with a quick glance at the Apple Store showing delivery dates are already slipping into November and December.

Snatch the Apple Watch SE for just £209.99 The Apple Watch 7 is getting harder and harder to buy, so if you’re after something more affordable without skimping on quality, the Apple Watch SE is now just £209.99. Argos

Was £269

Now £209.99 View Deal

So if you’re still looking for an Apple Watch but want it turning up before next month, this deal is definitely the way to go.

The Apple Watch SE in this deal is 44mm and features the same Digital Crown we all know and love for navigation, alongside a great OLED display that is bright enough to easily see outdoors.

You can also customise the straps to make them more your own, or stick with the black sports band that comes on this Space Grey unit.

And while you will get more features if you upgrade to a newer model, unless you’re looking to measure your blood oxygen levels the Watch SE should have you covered in terms of fitness and health features.

It includes GPS tracking so you’re free to exercise outside without needing to bring your phone, as well as a heart rate monitor (HRM) which will track your heart rate throughout the day.

We have given the Apple Watch SE an impressive 4.5/5 stars along with a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge due to the massive range of tracking features and nifty OS.

Snatch the Apple Watch SE for just £209.99 The Apple Watch 7 is getting harder and harder to buy, so if you’re after something more affordable without skimping on quality, the Apple Watch SE is now just £209.99. Argos

Was £269

Now £209.99 View Deal

The verdict reads: “It might not be the best Apple Watch in terms of features, but for most people, the Apple Watch SE is the one you should buy. It retains all the vital tech (IP rating, GPS, sharp OLED) and ditches the ones that make the most sense.”

So anyone looking to take up a more healthy lifestyle should be very happy here, and anyone after a speedy smartwatch will be impressed with the sleek design and almost endless customising options.