Forget the Apple Watch 10 – its predecessor is now super affordable

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Apple may have just announced the Apple Watch 10, but that doesn’t mean you should overlook last year’s Apple Watch 9 – especially at this price. 

The Apple Watch 9 (41mm with GPS and cellular) has plummeted to just £319 at Argos. That’s £180 off the original £499 RRP of the watch, saving you nearly £200 in time for Christmas. 

The Apple Watch 9 is 36% cheaper right now

Save big on the Apple Watch 9 when you order the 2023 smartwatch on Argos. The Apple Watch 9 (GPS and cellular) has dropped from £499 to just £319 while stocks last. Rush to Argos today to save £180 in time for Christmas.

With deals like this, there’s no need to wait for Black Friday weekend to pick up your next Apple Watch. Head to Argos now to save £180 on the Apple Watch 9. 

Is the Apple Watch 9 worth buying? 

Apple Watch 9
Pros

Cons

The Apple Watch 9 is Apple’s 2023 smartwatch. This particular model is in the smaller 41mm size with both GPS and cellular connectivity, allowing you to use the watch the send messages, make calls and access apps without relying on your iPhone. 

The Apple Watch 9 features the same iconic rectangular design as previous Apple Watches, along with a very bright 41mm Always-On Retina touch display. 

Powered by the S9 chipset, the Apple Watch 9 supports the new double-tap feature which allows users to tap their index finger and thumb together twice to answer a call, reply to a message and more. 

The Watch 9 is packed with health and fitness tracking features, including an ECG app, heart rate monitoring, a blood oxygen sensor and a temperature sensor, with the latter useful for tracking monthly cycles. There’s also Fall Detection and Crash Detection to call upon help if you’ve been in an accident. 

“The Apple Watch Series 9 is an excellent smartwatch, both for those who want a fitness companion and others who just want an expansion of the iPhone”, wrote editor Max Parker in his 4.5-star review of the Apple Watch 9. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Apple Watch 9 review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re looking to update your other Apple products, don’t miss these fantastic deals on the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the all-new AirPods 4 with ANC

