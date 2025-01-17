Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Forget the OnePlus 13 when the OnePlus 12 is this cheap

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Looking to start the new year with a much-needed phone upgrade? The OnePlus 12 has plummeted to its lowest price yet on Amazon. 

Shop today and you can get the OnePlus 12 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for just £730. That’s £45 off the phone’s usual price of £775 and the lowest we’ve seen it drop on Amazon so far. 

Likewise, US shoppers can take the phone home for just $799.99 when they shop through Best Buy today. That’s $100 off the phone’s $899.99 RRP.

Don’t miss this chance to save £45 on this 4-star smartphone just one year after it launched. 

Is the OnePlus 12 worth buying? 

OnePlus 12 on a table, face-down
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

The OnePlus 12 is a premium all-rounder, but one that comes at a much higher price than usual

Pros

  • Large, mega-bright curved screen
  • Consistently solid camera performance
  • OxygenOS is a visual treat
  • Excellent battery life

Cons

  • No AI features
  • Performance is slower than similarly specced phones
  • IP65 resistance falls short for the price

The OnePlus 12 is OnePlus’ 2024 flagship phone which has very recently been succeeded by the OnePlus 13. That makes now the perfect opportunity to pick the phone up at a discount. 

The phone takes advantage of a wide range of flagship features, including the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with a large 16GB of RAM. It also has a bright 6.82-inch 2K Super Fluid AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision HDR support. 

The Hasselblad triple camera array includes a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. There’s also a 5400 mAh battery packed with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging and speedy 50W wireless charging. 

Mobiles editor Lewis Painter awarded the OnePlus 12 four out of five stars, praising the phone’s large, mega-bright curved display, consistently solid camera performance and excellent battery life. 

“With a lovely design, great cameras, a top-end screen and all-day battery life, the OnePlus 12 offers a great all-round experience that most will be happy with”. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive OnePlus 12 review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you prefer an iOS handset, look no further than this fantastic deal on the iPhone 14 Plus – now just £509

