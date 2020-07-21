Need an upgrade from your outdated vacuum cleaner? We’ve spotted an incredible offer on the Vax Blade 2 Max cordless vacuum, ringing in at just £99.99 as opposed to its original asking price of £249.

While the deal in question only applies to refurbished models of the vacuum, know that these appliances have been refurbished by Vax itself, so you can be sure that you’re still picking up a quality product – plus there’s the standard 1-year warranty included to give you peace of mind.

Vax Blade 2 Max Deal Vax Blade 2 Max Cordless Vacuum (Refurbished) Fancy a superb cordless vacuum but can't afford a Dyson? This incredible offer on the Vax Blade 2 Max is just the ticket, with tons of features and great battery life. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

Let’s be honest, at some point or another we’ve all thought about splashing out on a cordless Dyson vacuum cleaner, but opting for the real McCoy can often cost a small fortune, which is why this offer on the Vax Blade 2 Max is a far better shout if you’re on a tight budget.

Receiving a high 4.5/5 rating here at Trusted Reviews, the Vax Blade 2 Max is still one of the best cordless vacuum cleaners we’ve ever tested. Stating in our verdict: “given the price, it’s hard to knock the Vax Blade 2 Max. For almost half the cost of Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute, the Blade 2 isn’t that far behind, particularly on hard floors and carpets. Its long run-time on standard power is also greater than the V10’s run time on the middle setting.”

Of course, there’s no denying that the V10 Absolute still takes the cake when it comes to overall quality, but now that Vax’s offering is almost a fifth of the price of the V10, it’s very hard to argue against the superb value for money you’re getting here.

After all, battery life is almost always the first feature to take a hit when shopping around for more affordable models, but the Vax Blade 2 Max doesn’t suffer from this problem.

It’s time to do away with the old tech and give your home the proper clean it deserves with this superb deal. Don’t wait around though, it’s selling fast and there’s only a few models left in stock.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…