Forget Apple when the Pixel 8 Pro is this cheap

Jon Mundy

Apple’s WWDC event is hogging all the attention right now, but we’re not sure why you’d be thinking about buying an iPhone when the Pixel 8 Pro is selling this cheap.

Amazon is currently offering Google’s flagship phone for just £699. That’s a £300 saving on the RRP of the £999, or a 30% discount.

It’s also £500 cheaper than the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is Apple’s closest phone equivalent in terms of size and feature set.

The Pixel 8 Pro is an excellent phone, earning a 4 out of 5 review from us. “Bursting with clever AI-infused software, the promise of software updates for many years to come and a camera and screen that thoroughly impress, the Google Pixel 8 Pro does a fantastic job at offering prospective buyers something a little different,” we concluded.

Apple might be boasting about AI features at the moment, but it was Google that got there first with such smart enhancements. The Pixel 8 Pro has been doing things like transcribing conversations and deleting photo bombers for months now.

It’s all powered by a punchy Tensor G3 chip, which keeps things ticking along smoothly. Meanwhile, the phone’s triple camera system is one of the best in the business, especially in low light.

Another key selling point for the Pixel 8 Pro is its guarantee of seven years of software updates, which makes it –alongside the its brothers in the Pixel 8 family and the Samsung Galaxy S24 range – the most future-proof phone on the market.

