Save 10% on this refurbished 44mm Silver Apple Watch Series 4 and buy for just £287.99 by quoting PHONES10 at the checkout.

Buy: Apple Watch Series 4 Now £287.99 (save 10%)

With the tech giant discontinuing the Apple Watch Series 4 from its official line-up in lieu of the recently announced Apple Watch 5, there is no better time to buy the 4, especially with the eBay discount code PHONES10 saving you 10%.

Originally retailing at £399, the Apple Watch 4 is now primed for a tasty discount and we’ve found one. This refurbished model is selling for £319.99 and is eligible for a further 10% off using the code PHONES10, taking it down to just £287.99, slipping below the three hundred pound mark.

Refurbished by the clever people at Music Magpie, as one of the later generations of the Apple Watch, you can expect this gadget to work just like new with an impressive price tag to boot.

If you’re not in any hurry to upgrade your smart watch to the latest and greatest version, it may be worth picking up the Apple Watch Series 4. After all, Apple dropped it from its range on the official store due to the only very slight differences between itself and the new Series 5, instead continuing to sell the Series 3, which sees a more affordable wearable foregoing some of the latest technologies.

The Series 4 was the first in the Apple Watch gang to introduce ECG technology, as well as fall detection, able to more closely monitor your health and alert emergency services with ease. General health can also be tracked as usual with the ability to select a variety of workouts from yoga to swimming with water resistance of up to 50 metres, really bolstering motivation to keep moving.

Deemed one of the best smart watches available to buy (we’ve yet to review the Series 5), our review states: “With its slick design, vast amount of strap options and an utter boatload of features it’s no surprise the Apple Watch Series 4 remains our smartwatch of choice.”

Buy now for under £290 simply by quoting the discount code PHONES10 in the special eBay and pick up for an exceptional value for price.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…