The new Call of Duty has been making waves, and it’s the perfect game to accompany a new PS4 Pro with this amazing bundle deal over at Amazon.

You can pick up Call of Duty: Modern Warfare along with a PS4 Pro and wireless controller all for just £299, a price drop of £50 on the previous cost. If you have fond memories of the series but never got round to picking up a PS4, or just want to experience one of the slickest shooters that console gaming has to offer, then this is the deal for you.

Limited Time PS4 Pro Deal Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 Pro Bundle (PS4) Pick up the latest Call of Duty and a snazzy PS4 Pro to play it on, all at a fantastically reduced price thanks to Amazon's limited time offer.

The PS4 Pro is Sony’s premium home console, offering a significant upgrade on the base model, most notably with 4K visuals that really help bring games to life. It also has an upgraded hard drive, so less of your time is wasted staring at infuriating loading screens. While its specs are less powerful than Microsoft’s more expensive Xbox One X, the PS4 Pro is great value for money (especially with this deal) and its popularity is not undeserved.

It’s hard to think of a more well-renowned FPS series than Call of Duty. The franchise has long been a household name – right up there with the likes of FIFA, Mario Kart and, more recently, Fortnite. Its most recent title, Modern Warfare, is a reimagining of the game that arguably did the most to make Call of Duty what it is today, with returning characters that are sure to trigger nostalgia for many fans.

Modern Warfare is a great addition to the series, with stunning visuals, smooth animations and weapon-feel that is a second to none. Though ostensibly an exploration of Call of Duty’s roots, Modern Warfare is not afraid to innovate. For example, this is the first game in the series that features cross-play, allowing PS4, Xbox and PC owners to all play together.

Limited Time PS4 Pro Deal Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 Pro Bundle (PS4) Pick up the latest Call of Duty and a snazzy PS4 Pro to play it on, all at a fantastically reduced price thanks to Amazon's limited time offer.

Amazon is listing this as a ‘limited time deal’ so you probably won’t want to wait around, as it will likely expire soon. On the other hand, it’s worth noting that this offer is coming earlier than expected, matching the price point of last year’s PS4 Pro Black Friday bundles. It will be interesting to see if there are even greater discounts on Sony products later in the month.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Freelance writer Matt Bassil is a freelance tech and video game journalist and recent MA graduate from Cardiff University. He’ll be guiding you through some of the best deals available over the Black Friday period and…