Foldables are affordable with this Black Friday Z Flip 5 deal

If you’ve been waiting for THE deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, then allow us to present the following for your consideration.

Buy Mobiles is offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 100GB a month for £37 a month. The headline here though is the ZERO upfront cost. The phone is available in a range of colours too.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 is finally free on contract Get a Galaxy Z Flip 5 on contract with 100GB of data for £37.99 a month. Best of all, there’s nothing down. Buy Mobiles

100GB of data

£37.99 a month View Deal

The deal is for 24-months on the Three network and it comes with unlimited minutes and unlimited texts. The Z Flip 5 is Samsung’s best ever flip phone of the foldable era. It’s got a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic 120Hz AMOLED display, but this time time there’s a larger 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover screen.

This makes the cover screen far more useful for checking out notifications, Maps, and taking selfies with the outer camera. There’s a pair of 12-megapixel cameras on the inside of the phone itself.

We’re big fans of the premium look, thanks to the new no gap hinge, and there’s a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset for true flagship performance. We recommended the phone by giving it a four-star review this summer.

Our Galaxy Z Flip 5 reviewer said you should buy this if “you want a foldable that doesn’t compromise on power: The custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy is incredibly powerful, delivering some of the best benchmarks we’ve seen from any foldable to date.”