:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Get your garden summer ready with this electric lawnmower deal

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

As temperatures are slowly starting to rise across the UK, and the clocks are going forward this weekend, now’s the time to start getting your garden ready for the warmer weather.

The Flymo Speedi-Mo 360C electric lawnmower is currently just £99.99 in the Amazon Spring Sale, which is a solid 26% off its usual price. 

This electric lawnmower is now under £100 on Amazon

This electric lawnmower is now under £100 on Amazon

Whether you’re replacing an ageing lawnmower or you’ve just moved into a new home with a garden, the FlyMo Speedi-Mo 360C is a fantastic way to keep your lawn looking neat and tidy, especially as it’s now under £100 in the Amazon Spring Sale.

  • Amazon
  • Was £134.99
  • Now £99.99
View Deal

Designed for medium to large sized gardens, the Flymo Speedi-Mo 360C electric lawnmower is equipped with a whopping 1500W motor for powerful cutting, a 40L grassbox to collect cuttings and an extra-long 12m cable. 

Despite its mighty motor, the Flymo Speedi-Mo 360C is easy to manoeuvre around the garden and, thanks to its dual-sided controls for left or right-handed use, it promises to be equally as easy to control too. 

Its on-device handle not only makes carrying the Flymo Speedi-Mo 360C around straightforward, but it’s also foldable for a more compact storage solution.

With a choice of five cutting settings ranging from 20 up to 60mm, users can select their ideal grass height simply by adjusting the lawnmower’s single lever. You can also cut more grass in one pass, thanks to its generous 36cm cutting width. 

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel.

Get Access

While we haven’t reviewed the Flymo Speedi-Mo 360C electric lawn mower ourselves, it currently boasts a 4.6-star rating, based on over 8,180 Amazon customer reviews. Customers praise the lawn mower and say they’re “satisfied with its performance, ease of assembly and cut quality.”

Not only that, but customers also confirm that the FlyMo Speedi-Mo 360C’s compact size makes it easy to manoeuvre too. 

Whether you’re replacing an ageing lawnmower or you’ve just moved into a new home with a garden, the FlyMo Speedi-Mo 360C is a fantastic way to keep your lawn looking neat and tidy, especially as it’s under £100 in the Amazon Spring Sale.

You might like…

Amazon just made a high-end Dell gaming laptop affordable

Amazon just made a high-end Dell gaming laptop affordable

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
Prime members can save over £70 on this Shark vacuum cleaner

Prime members can save over £70 on this Shark vacuum cleaner

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
Best Laptop Deals: Our Spring Sale picks from Microsoft, Lenovo, Asus and HP

Best Laptop Deals: Our Spring Sale picks from Microsoft, Lenovo, Asus and HP

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
Forget buying a GoPro – the Insta360 Ace Pro is a Spring sale bargain

Forget buying a GoPro – the Insta360 Ace Pro is a Spring sale bargain

Thomas Deehan 19 hours ago
Upgrade your TV the cheap and easy way with the Fire TV Stick

Upgrade your TV the cheap and easy way with the Fire TV Stick

Jessica Gorringe 19 hours ago
This De’Longhi coffee machine has 27% off and will make the perfect Mother’s Day gift

This De’Longhi coffee machine has 27% off and will make the perfect Mother’s Day gift

Jessica Gorringe 20 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access