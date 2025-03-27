Get your garden summer ready with this electric lawnmower deal

As temperatures are slowly starting to rise across the UK, and the clocks are going forward this weekend, now’s the time to start getting your garden ready for the warmer weather.

The Flymo Speedi-Mo 360C electric lawnmower is currently just £99.99 in the Amazon Spring Sale, which is a solid 26% off its usual price.

This electric lawnmower is now under £100 on Amazon Whether you’re replacing an ageing lawnmower or you’ve just moved into a new home with a garden, the FlyMo Speedi-Mo 360C is a fantastic way to keep your lawn looking neat and tidy, especially as it’s now under £100 in the Amazon Spring Sale. Amazon

Was £134.99

Now £99.99 View Deal

Designed for medium to large sized gardens, the Flymo Speedi-Mo 360C electric lawnmower is equipped with a whopping 1500W motor for powerful cutting, a 40L grassbox to collect cuttings and an extra-long 12m cable.

Despite its mighty motor, the Flymo Speedi-Mo 360C is easy to manoeuvre around the garden and, thanks to its dual-sided controls for left or right-handed use, it promises to be equally as easy to control too.

Its on-device handle not only makes carrying the Flymo Speedi-Mo 360C around straightforward, but it’s also foldable for a more compact storage solution.

With a choice of five cutting settings ranging from 20 up to 60mm, users can select their ideal grass height simply by adjusting the lawnmower’s single lever. You can also cut more grass in one pass, thanks to its generous 36cm cutting width.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel. Get Access

While we haven’t reviewed the Flymo Speedi-Mo 360C electric lawn mower ourselves, it currently boasts a 4.6-star rating, based on over 8,180 Amazon customer reviews. Customers praise the lawn mower and say they’re “satisfied with its performance, ease of assembly and cut quality.”

Not only that, but customers also confirm that the FlyMo Speedi-Mo 360C’s compact size makes it easy to manoeuvre too.

Whether you’re replacing an ageing lawnmower or you’ve just moved into a new home with a garden, the FlyMo Speedi-Mo 360C is a fantastic way to keep your lawn looking neat and tidy, especially as it’s under £100 in the Amazon Spring Sale.