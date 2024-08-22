Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Flip phones are no longer expensive, and this deal proves it

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Don’t waste your money on expensive foldables when this flip phone deal can get you a premium example as part of a regular contract.

Foldable phones are cool and all, but the consensus is that they’re rather expensive. The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is one premium flip phone that suggests otherwise, at least if you click on the deal button below.

It gets you one of our favourite flip phones on the market, along with a 24 month iD contract with 500GB of monthly data, for just £29.99 a month. There’s also a £99 up front fee to pay.

Get the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra on contract for £29.99 a month

Get the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra on contract for £29.99 a month

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is available on a 24 month contract with 500GB of monthly data for £29.99 a month, as well as a £99 up front fee.

  • Mobiles
  • 500GB monthly data
  • £29.99 a month, £99 up front
View Deal

You only need to look at equivalent Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 contract deals to know that this is a total bargain. Those will cost you a lot more, despite the fact that the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is the better phone, with a better external display and more storage.

We awarded the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra a 4.5 out of 5 score in our review, praising the fact that it boasts “the biggest and most useful cover screen around, high-res cameras and a near-crease-less internal screen”.

That big cover screen that we mentioned means that you can actually get stuff done without having to open the phone up. Notifications become easier to monitor, while it’s even viable to run full apps on the screen.

Motorola’s hinge design makes for a much cleaner main screen too, with barely a trace of a crease where the phone folds over.

In an interesting twist, Motorola has ditched the ultra-wide camera for a 2x telephoto example. Your mileage may vary, but we reckon it was a smart move, making it much better for portrait photography. The main 50MP camera is pretty decent, too.

Our reviewer concluded that there was “a lot of value to be had here” even at full price. As part of this contract deal, this is one of the least expensive flip phones around.

