Flash Deal: Lowest price ever on Sony wireless headphones, under £35

With headphone jacks in dimishing supply with the likes of Apple and Google ditching the venerable audio connector, wireless Bluetooth headphones are in big demand.

With this Amazon one-day Black Friday mega-deal, you can bag yourself an absolute bargain, snatching up a pair of Sony MDR-ZX330BT headphones for £35. That’s £55 less than the £90 RRP and £22 off Amazon’s regular price.

BUY NOW: Sony MDR-ZX330BT for £35, saving £55 at Amazon UK

This is the cheapest these headphones have ever been sold for on Amazon, having previously been discounted to £40 in previous sales, including January 2017.

We’ve not reviewed this particular pair of headphones, but 335 Amazon reviews average out to a solid four-star rating.

These cans include NFC for a quick connection to your smartphone and a claimed 30-hour battery life.

Here’s one review hightlight: “Quite a good product for the price. Sound quality is very good and it’s easy to connect: just hold on the power button for 7 seconds to pair with any device. NFC only works with Android and not with IOS. The battery life is amazing and I believe as described it plays for 30 hours.”

Other reviewers have pointed out the slightly plasticky build and a lack of noise isolation, so bear this in mind before you take the plunge. Still, for £35 you can’t really go wrong.