The flagship Oppo Find X5 Pro is almost half price for Cyber Monday

Black Friday 2023 may now be in the rearview mirror, but that doesn’t mean the deals have finished. Nope, we’ve still got all the Cyber Monday deals to enjoy, with plenty of bargains to be had on smartphones that make it the ideal time to pick up a shiny new phone.

Amazon isn’t one to shy away from sales, and its offer on the 2022 flagship Oppo Find X5 Pro proves this. The retail giant is offering a whopping 45% discount on the Oppo Find X5 Pro with 256GB of storage, bringing it down from the dizzying heights of its £1,049 RRP to a much more tempting £568.

True smartphone enthusiasts out there may be keen to point out that the Find X5 Pro has been replaced by the newer Find X6 Pro in 2023, and that is true. However, the newer phone wasn’t treated to a UK launch, so unless you want to import one from abroad, this remains the latest Oppo flagship on the market.

And, while it’s a year old, at £568, the Oppo Find X5 Pro blows the mid-range competition out of the water with a versatile camera setup, stunning curved display and a sleek design comprised of ceramic and metal. Simply put, the discounted Oppo Find X5 Pro offers real bang for your buck.

As you can see from the above graph, the phone has slowly been dropping in price over the past 30 days with today’s price among the cheapest it has been so far. However, looking at Amazon product tracker Keepa, the picture is even more optimistic, showing that the Find X5 Pro is currently the cheapest it has been in the past six months.

Is the Oppo Find X5 Pro worth buying?

Is Oppo's flagship still a hit in 2023? Pros Great screen

Strong main and ultrawide cameras

Charges very quickly Cons The shiny back is a miss

Poor camera zoom

Software needs more polish

The Oppo Find X5 Pro might be a year old, but that doesn’t make it any less of a fantastic flagship-level smartphone. Its sleek, premium design stands out from the crowd with a ceramic rear and a shiny finish, and its camera bump looks like it has been pushed out from within the phone. The phone is also protected with IP68 dust and water resistance.

There’s also a gorgeous 6.7-inch OLED display with the vivid colours and inky blacks the display tech is known for, coupled with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and a high resolution that makes text and images look particularly sharp.

However, it’s the camera setup that genuinely sets the Find X5 Pro apart. Using a dedicated MariSilicon X ISP, the trio of rear lenses delivers phenomenal performance packed with light and detail both in well-lit and low-light scenarios. That’s particularly true of the ultrawide, with impressive shots free of distortion seen in many alternatives.

Combined with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the phone is a powerhouse of processing power that’ll still keep up with many 2023 smartphones. During our time with it, we did not encounter a hint of stutter or lag.

If you want to learn more, take a look at our comprehensive Oppo Find X5 Pro review.

