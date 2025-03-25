:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Pet owners need to see this Shark cordless vacuum deal on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe
Enjoy convenient and powerful cordless cleaning without spending a fortune, with this offer on the five-star Shark Stratos cordless vacuum.

One of our favourite vacuum cleaners, the Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum (IZ400UKTBK) is currently just £249.99 in the Amazon Spring Sale. That’s a saving of over 22%. 

Although this model doesn’t come equipped with the motorised pet tool that we reviewed, its main DuoClean floor head can pick up long, short and even coarse pet hair with ease, thanks to Shark’s Anti Hair Wrap Plus technology. 

This clever technology removes hair from the brush-roll while you clean, preventing you from dealing with the dreaded task of having to manually cut tangled hair clumps from the floor head. 

Having said that, if you would like the motorised pet tool to clean smaller areas, such as pet beds, then you can buy this separately from Shark’s website.

Otherwise, this Shark Stratos IZ400UKTBK bundle comes with a crevice tool for those hard-to-reach places, a multi-surface attachment and a car kit, making it a seriously versatile vacuum for across the entire household. 

The vacuum itself is fitted with useful additions, such as CleanSense IQ technology which automatically detects dirt and adjusts the vacuum’s cleaning power whenever necessary and anti-odour technology too to guard against bad odours. 

We found the Shark Stratos IZ400UKTBK to be a seriously powerful vacuum cleaner, able to make light work of tough messes across all its power modes, from the light suction of Eco to the mighty Boost mode. 

Overall, Home Technology Editor David Ludlow awarded the Shark Stratos IZ400UKTBK with a glowing five-star rating, with Dave advising that customers should buy this vacuum if “you want a cordless vacuum cleaner that will maximise battery life, clean brilliantly and is great value, look no further.”

Whether you’re a pet owner who struggles with cleaning up fur or you just need a lightweight, convenient yet mighty cordless vacuum, this deal on the five-star Shark Stratos should not be missed.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
