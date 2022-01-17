Fitness motivation dwindling? You can now get £50 off the Garmin Venu 2

Make 2022 the year of keeping fit with this incredible Garmin Venu 2 offer that brings the price down by £50.

Not only does this deal knock £50 off, but it’s also offering five months of Apple Music, Apple Arcade and Apple News+ on top for free, which is a massive saving on its own when you consider those three subscriptions add up to almost £25 a month.

As a bonus, you’ll be treated to a two-year guarantee for the Venu 2, just in case you go a little too hard down at the gym.

Reach your fitness goals with this incredible Garmin Venu 2 deal It’s time to make your New Year’s resolutions a reality with this amazing offer on the Garmin Venu 2. Bringing the price down from £349 to £299, this is the perfect smartwatch deal for someone that doesn’t want to break the bank. Currys

2 year guarantee included

Now £299 from £349 View Deal

One of the Venu 2’s best features is its gorgeous 1.3-inch OLED display which perfect for when you’re outside, as it’s still possible to read the screen in near direct sunlight. When indoors, the display really pops with the same vivid colours that you can expect from OLED – showcasing a notable difference over the monochrome displays of other Garmin wearables.

The Venu 2, as we noted in our review, focuses on holistic health tracking, including how stressed you are and what your breathing rate and ‘body battery’ is, giving you a chance to prioritise rest and recovery, as well as fitness.

If you’re on the market for a wearable that works just as well as smartwatch as it does in being a fitness tracker, then the Venu 2 is one of the best options you can go for. You’ll still get notifications on your wrist and it’s possible to get up to 11 days of use on a single charge.

Plus, as an added bonus, you’ll get key workout features like the ability to listen to Spotify playlists offline from the watch itself, giving you the ability to leave your phone (and its many distractions) at home.

While it doesn’t go quite so hard into fitness tracking as some of Garmin’s more flagship devices, the Venu 2 still earned an easy 4.5-star rating, with our verdict reading: “The Garmin Venu 2 is a great watch for those who don’t need the hardcore performance monitoring of Garmin’s top watches.”

Coming with £50 knocked off, as well as five months of Apple freebies, this is a fantastic deal and the perfect purchase to keep you on track during 2022.