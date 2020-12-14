Fitbit Versa 3 returns to low Black Friday price in new eBay deal

The Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch remains one of the best Apple Watch alternatives around, with the 2020 hardware update bringing some excellent new features along the way.

The updated smartwatch was only released this August and we’re already seeing pretty significant price cuts on the Fitbit OS device.

Now it’s back down to its Black Friday price with a £20 discount on the Currys PC World eBay store. You can grab a Fitbit Versa 3 for £179, which is down from the recommended £199.00.

DEAL: Get the Fitbit Versa 3 for £179 (£20 off)

The Fitbit Versa 3 is a major update for the range as it was the first to get standalone GPS, which means location tracking without the need for a companion smartphone. That makes it much more convenient device for outdoor exercise.

The Versa 3 also added support for the Google Assistant, joining the Versa 2’s support for the Amazon Alexa assistant. Overall, this means the watch is slightly more convenient for Android users, who have Google Assistant smart home devices in their house.

Fitbit also added the ability to take calls on your wrist with the Versa 3, via a Bluetooth connection to the smartphone. There’s also the benefit of faster charging which can give users an entire day of battery life via a 12-minute charge.

DEAL: Get the Fitbit Versa 3 for £179 (£20 off)

It’s undoubtedly the most significant update for the range yet and a solid alternative for those who don’t want to strap an Apple Watch on their arm and have a long history with Fitbit fitness trackers.

It arrived in the summer of 2020 as a more affordable alternative to the Fitbit Sense smartwatch, bridging the gap between the fitness tracker and the smartwatch. We think it’s a great price point and even better with the current eBay deal that matches the lowest price we’ve ever seen.