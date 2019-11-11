This Fitbit Versa 2 and Spotify Premium deal is the perfect fitness bundle

This cracking deal at Currys PC World gets you a 10% discount on the Fitbit Versa 2 as well as a Spotify subscription for free.

By inputting the code VERSA10 at checkout, you can reduce the cost of this £199 smartwatch by 10%, putting the new price at just £179.10.

You also get a free Spotify Premium subscription for six months with the deal, giving you access to all the greatest hits without any adverts interrupting your listening. With the premium service you can listen to music at higher qualities, provided your speakers or headphones are up to snuff. Given that the Fitbit Versa 2 is brand new, this offer could even be better than some of the best Black Friday deals to come.

Fitbit Versa 2 & Spotify Premium Bundle Fitbit Versa 2 with Amazon Alexa + 6 months Spotify Premium included Helping you to get the most out of your new fitness tracker, Currys is throwing in 6-months of free Spotify Premium alongside a sweet 10% discount when you use the code VERSA10.

Just be sure to nab it while you can however, as the offer is set to expire tomorrow.

The Fitbit Versa 2 is the first major update to the iconic brand’s latest smartwatch. It’s a great gadget for any avid exercisers out there, coming with a fitness tracker that can measure your performance in 15 different exercises, along with a heart rate monitor and a sleep tracker to ensure you’re getting your 50 winks.

Rain or shine, you’ll be able to keep fit, as the Versa 2 is fully water resistant up to a depth of 50 meters. That means you can even take it swimming and leave it on in the shower. It also has a great battery life, providing up to 5 days of use between charging.

Related: Currys PC World Black Friday Deals

You’ll be able to put that free half a year of Spotify to good use as well, since the watch comes with a Spotify app, along with Alexa support. We all sometimes have trouble finding the motivation to exercise, so why not set yourself reminders and have the virtual assistant nag you to get a move on?

The Versa 2 does lack GPS, meaning you’ll need to bring a phone if you want location tracking. The lack of GPS also means that the distances your Fitbit shows are not as precise as with some brands. That means the Versa 2 might not be quite the thing for the serious athlete. However, for the gym-goer or jogger who just wants to get a better sense of how well they’re performing, it’s a great fit.

In line with that amateur sportsperson target audience, the Versa 2 lacks some of the more advanced fitness tracking features, but makes up for this with the very clear way it displays information.

Fitbit Versa 2 & Spotify Premium Bundle Fitbit Versa 2 with Amazon Alexa + 6 months Spotify Premium included Helping you to get the most out of your new fitness tracker, Currys is throwing in 6-months of free Spotify Premium alongside a sweet 10% discount when you use the code VERSA10.

The Versa 2 scored a 7 out of 10 rating from our reviewer, losing marks due to the GPS tracker. However we feel that “outside of this, the Fitbit Versa 2 ticks most of the right boxes for a fitness tracker”.

If you’re not worried about the lack of GPS, the Versa 2 is a great choice, plus with that free Spotify subscription in tow, you’ll be able to listen to your favourite tunes without bringing your phone with you. Remember, you only have until the 12th to capitalise on this saving, so be sure not to miss out.

If you want to stay up to date throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Freelance writer Matt Bassil is a freelance tech and video game journalist and recent MA graduate from Cardiff University. He’ll be guiding you through some of the best deals available over the Black Friday period and…