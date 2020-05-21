You can now pick up the Fitbit Versa 2 for just £159 in this Currys PC World deal via eBay.

For those who aren’t trapped into the iOS ecosystem, the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch is certainly a contender for a more versatile smartwatch for Android handsets.

Now down in price with a 20% price drop from its RRP of £199 to just £159, it’s even more tempting to get your hands on the 3.5 out of 5 star rated Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch.

As one of Fitbit’s fully fleshed out smartwatches, the Fitbit Versa 2 comes with a nicely sized square watch face with curved edges, offering an OLED screen that feels far too premium for the quite affordable price range it sits in. As you’d expect, the OLED touchscreen offers lovely, vivid colours that really stand out, and we found it to remain clear and visible even in direct sunlight. Better still, you’ll benefit from an always-on display, allowing you to check the time and stats at any point.

When it comes to features, one of the standouts for the Fitbit Versa 2 is voice assistance with Amazon’s Alexa now built-in, able to summon her with a long press on your watch face. You can then ask her to set reminders, check the weather before a run and ask a number of questions with answers appearing on your screen.

The Fitbit Versa 2 also gives you Spotify support, allowing you to control the music you listen to via your wrist, fantastic for getting the correct beats to push you through your run.

As is the case with a lot of Fitbit’s wearables, the Fitbit Versa 2 also includes fitness tracking essentials like a 24/7 heart rate monitor, water-resistance up to 50-metre depths, sleep-tracking and an impressive battery life of up to six days.

It’s worth noting the Fitbit Versa 2 does fall short of built-in GPS, which means if you plan on going on a run, you’ll have to take your tethered smartphone with you to track distance and your route.

Still, we concluded in our 3.5 out of 5 star review: “The Fitbit Versa 2 is a solid smartwatch-come-fitness tracker that will meet most casual or newbie gym-goers’ needs.”

Now with £40 lobbed off its usual price, buy the Fitbit Versa 2 for just £159.

