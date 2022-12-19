Fitbit Luxe is the ideal budget fitness tracker with this unbelievable deal

Still searching for the perfect gift for the fitness enthusiast in your life? This huge discount on the Fitbit Luxe is definitely worth a look.

Right now, you can save 32% on the Luxe by heading over to Amazon. This discount takes the sleek fitness tracker all the way down from £129.95 to just £89 with free shipping ahead of the holidays.

It even comes with six months of Fitbit Premium so your lucky friend (or you, if you’re treating yourself) can trial all the exclusive features for the first half of 2023.

The Fitbit Luxe is a slim and comfortable fitness tracker that looks great on the wrist.

The Luxe offers a wide variety of features, including step tracking, sleep tracking, Active Zone Minutes to tell you when you reach your target heart rate while working out and stress management tools.

The Fitbit Luxe has dropped to £89 in time for Christmas The Fitbit Luxe has been reduced to just £89 on Amazon in time for the holidays. That’s 32% off the usually £129.95 fitness tracker when you shop today for a total saving of £40.95. Amazon

Was £129.95

£89 View Deal

It even has a water-resistant design with support for swim tracking and packs up to five days of battery life.

On the smartwatch side, the fitness tracker is compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones, offering call, text and app notifications on your wrist.

Michael Sawh awarded the Fitbit Luxe an impressive 4/5 stars, highlighting its attractive design, AMOLED screen and tracking capabilities.

“The Luxe is slim and good-looking. It’s ideal for those who want to track steps, heart rate, and keep tabs on stress, but by adding minimal bulk to their wrist”, wrote Michael in our review of the wearable.

As you can see in the Keepa graph above, £89 is the lowest we’ve seen this fitness tracker plummet since it became available last year.

Head to Amazon today to save 32% on the Fitbit Luxe and get the fitness tracker for just £89 down from £129.95.