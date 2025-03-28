The already affordable Fitbit Inspire is seeing a huge price cut on Amazon

Want a budget-friendly way to track and receive personalised insights into your health and fitness? This offer on the already affordable Fitbit Inspire 3 is seriously unmissable.

Get the Fitbit Inspire 3 for just £59.99 in the Amazon Spring Sale and save a solid £25 off its usual RRP.

The four-star Fitbit Inspire 3 smartwatch is currently under £60 The entry-level Fitbit Inspire 3 is perfect for anyone who wants an easy way to track their health and fitness metrics, without needing to spend a fortune in the process. Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a hard-working entry-level smartwatch that’s compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones, boasts up to 10-days of battery life and is resistant in up to 50 metres of water.

The Inspire 3 can track everything from your blood oxygen levels, heart rate and even your sleep. With its all-day activity tracking feature, you can also keep an eye on your step count, calculate distances moved and calories burned too.

It’s not just movement that’s tracked with the Inspire 3. Thanks to always-on wellness tracking, you can also receive a daily Stress Management Score which analyses different factors such as heart rate, sleep and activity levels to determine whether your body is showing signs of stress.

That’s not the only score you can receive from your Fitbit Inspire 3. Keep your watch on at night and you’ll wake up to a detailed Sleep Score which reveals how well you slept, alongside a personalised Sleep Profile too.

At the time of writing, the Fitbit Inspire 3 will come equipped with a free six-month Premium Fitbit membership which offers deeper insights, access to exclusive workouts and much more.

Overall we gave the Fitbit Inspire 3 a glowing four-star rating, with our reviewer praising how “the Inspire 3 manages to pack in most of the good stuff that make it a great health, fitness and sleep tracking companion.”

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly way to monitor your activity and receive personalised insight into your health and fitness metrics, then the Fitbit Inspire 3 is a fantastic option.