Fitbit Inspire 3 is now cheaper than it was over Prime Day

Are you looking for a smartwatch that’s both budget-friendly and still able to track all your essential health and fitness data? If so, then the Fitbit Inspire 3 is the perfect wearable for you.

Save £25 and get the Fitbit Inspire 3 for just £59.99 in this limited time deal on Amazon, which is actually cheaper now than it was during the Amazon Prime Day sale (£64.99)

Get the Fitbit Inspire 3 for under £60 from Amazon

Nab the sleek, budget-friendly Fitbit Inspire 3 for just £59.99 in this limited time deal on Amazon and track your health and fitness stats for less.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a polished and hard-working entry-level smartwatch that’s compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones.

Boasting up to 10-days of battery life, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is designed to be comfortably worn for prolonged periods of time and is even water resistant in depths of up to 50 metres, so you’ll rarely need to take it off. 

The Inspire 3 automatically tracks everything from your daily movement, stress levels, heart rate and even your sleep. With its all day activity tracking feature, you can also track your step count, calculate distances moved and calories burned too.

It’s not just movement that’s tracked with the Inspire 3. Thanks to always-on wellness tracking, you can keep tabs on your heart rhythm and receive alerts if your heart rate becomes irregular. Feeling stressed? Engage in a Fitbit mindfulness session and breathing exercises to help you unwind.

In addition, keep your watch on at night and it will automatically track once you’ve fallen asleep and even give you a detailed sleep score in the morning, telling you just how well you rested. 

All Fitbit Inspire 3s come equipped with a free six-month Premium Fitbit membership which offers deeper insights, exclusive workouts and much more.

Overall we gave the Fitbit Inspire 3 a four-star rating, with our reviewer concluding you should buy the watch “if you want an affordable fitness tracker with Fitbit’s best features.”

They continued that although it might not give you the full package, “the Inspire 3 manages to pack in most of the good stuff that make it a great health, fitness and sleep tracking companion.”

If you’re keen to get fit this summer or you simply want more insight into your health but don’t want to spend too much, then we’d seriously recommend snapping up this deal on the Fitbit Inspire 3.

