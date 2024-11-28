Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

The four-star Fitbit Inspire 3 is a steal this Black Friday

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Looking for a seriously budget-friendly way to track all your essential health and fitness data? This offer on the already affordable Fitbit Inspire 3 is seriously unmissable. 

Save £26 and get the Fitbit Inspire 3 for just £58.99 thanks to this Black Friday offer on Amazon. Or if you’re based in the US then you can nab the fitness tracker for just $69.95 and save $30 from its RRP.

Compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is a sleek and hard-working entry-level smartwatch.

Sporting up to 10-days of battery life, our reviewer stated that “if you want the Fitbit with the best battery life, then it’s the Inspire 3 you want on your wrist” however just note that if you keep the always-on mode enabled then battery life will drop to three or four days. 

Its long battery life and lightweight design means you can wear the Inspire 3 comfortably for prolonged periods of time. The smartwatch is also water resistant in depths of up to 50 metres which means you can wear and track more data in-between charges.

Speaking of data tracking, the Inspire 3 automatically monitors numerous metrics from your daily movement, stress levels and heart rate. With its all day activity tracking feature, you can also track your step count, calculate distances moved and calories burned too.

The Inspire 3 is also packed with multiple wellness monitoring tools which help you keep tabs on your heart rhythm and even receive alerts if an irregular heart rate is detected.. Feeling stressed? Engage in a mindfulness session or breathing exercises to help you unwind.

Its lightweight design means you can keep your watch on while sleeping without causing a disturbance. The Inspire 3 will then automatically note once you’ve fallen asleep and provide you with a detailed sleep score in the morning, telling you how well you rested. 

Overall we gave the Fitbit Inspire 3 a four-star rating, with our reviewer concluding you should buy the watch “if you want an affordable fitness tracker with Fitbit’s best features.” To read more about our expert’s experience with the tracker, visit our Fitbit Inspire 3 review. 

At just £58.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, if you’re keen to start monitoring your health data and learn more about your health then the Fitbit Inspire 3 is seriously worth snapping up.

