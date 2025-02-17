When the Fitbit Inspire 3 is this cheap, you don’t need another fitness tracker

Unless you’re an athlete or someone who’s kept to a dedicated workout plan for a couple of years, I’d argue that the Fitbit Inspire 3 should be your only consideration when deciding which fitness tracker to buy right now.

While there are tons of great fitness trackers out there from the likes of Garmin, Huawei and Samsung, Fitbit has always felt like the best bet for beginners who need a helping hand in establishing healthier habits.

To that end, the Fitbit Inspire 3, which was already fairly affordable at $99.95, has just become even more of a bargain buy in falling to just $79.95 at Amazon.

Amazon’s big Fitbit Inspire 3 deal Fitbit devices are excellent options for those starting out on their fitness journey, but the company’s entry-level device has just hit an amazingly low price point. Amazon

Was $99.95

Now just $79.95 View Deal

One of the reasons why Fitbit’s workout tracking is far better suited for beginners is that, instead of, say, Apple’s fitness rings which calculate your effort on a daily basis, Fitbit’s ‘Active Zone Minutes’ track your level of exertion over an entire week, with the goal being 150 AZM per week.

If you do forget to set the Inspire 3 to start tracking your latest workout then fear not, the automatic workout tracking will engage once you get your heart rate up.

Outside of your workouts, the Inspire 3 can also track your sleep quality, in turn giving you actionable advice on how you can improve your rest. The device can also keep tabs on your SpO2 levels, as well as your menstrual cycle, which is quite an impressive feature-set given just how small the Fitbit Inspire 3 is.

The device’s pebble-like nature means that you’ll barely notice it whilst worn which, compared to some of the beefier wearables from Garmin, is a welcome change for those who would prefer not to be weighed down by tech.

Compared to the one to two day battery life of most smartwatches (Apple Watch, I’m looking at you) the Fitbit Inspire 3 can keep things going for up to 10 days on a single charge, which is ideal for continuous health tracking and making sure that you don’t miss anything important.

The device even includes six-months of Fitbit Premium, which offers up even more insights, alongside in-app workout videos and a wide-ranging list of healthy recipes to complement your training.

There’s a lot to like about the Fitbit Inspire 3, and if you’re just getting started on your fitness journey then it easily stands out as your go-to wearable, thanks to this price cut.