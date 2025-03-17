:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

The Fitbit Charge 6 just got a whole lot better

The inexpensive Fitbit Charge 6 has long been an easy fitness tracker to recommend, but now it’s an even better buy thanks to this price cut.

While the talk of New Year’s resolutions might be firmly behind us, it’s never a bad time to start taking your health and fitness more seriously, and to that end, for anyone who wants to do exactly that but without spending a fortune, the Fitbit Charge 6 is the go-to wearable I recommend.

At its full price of £139.99, the Google-backed device is a lot cheaper than most options, but now you can buy the Fitbit Charge 6 for the noticeably reduced rate of only £118.99, making it a bargain buy with tons of features to boot.

Fitbit Charge 6 price crash

In the entire time it’s been around, the Fitbit Charge series has rarely put a foot wrong, with each entry offering up great tracking, outstanding battery and a robust frame, all at a reasonable price. All of this got a major boost however in the Fitbit Charge 6.

This is the first Fitbit to feel as if it’s actually benefiting from Google’s acquisition of the company, and it comes across in two key areas. For one, you’ve now got access to Google Wallet for the first time on a Fitbit device.

This is a huge boon as it means you can pay for a cheeky post-run beverage, all without having to take out your phone (or even bring it with you). Secondly, you now have YouTube Music controls which makes it much more user-friendly for folks invested in Google’s ecosystem of services.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

These new features sit on top of Fitbit’s industry leading fitness tracking software. I’ve always said that if you’re a working adult who only has the time for a couple of workouts a week then Fitbit devices are your best bet as they calculate your effort over a weekly basis, not daily.

If you’re setting up a fitness routine for the first time and you have no idea where to start then the Fitbit Premium service will be right up your street, as it includes tons of workout suggestions for you to try, alongside healthy recipes to whip up post-workout. There are six-months of Fitbit Premium included with the Charge 6, which should be plenty of time to decide whether or not to keep the service going after the free trial is up.

As a final point, you get seven days of battery life on the Fitbit Charge 6 which absolutely runs rings around the more expensive smartwatches on the market, making this a true bargain buy for anyone looking to reach their fitness goals.

