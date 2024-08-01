Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Fitbit Charge 6 is now cheaper than it was during Prime Day

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Looking to get into running this summer or just fancy upgrading to a newer fitness tracker? This Fitbit Charge 6 deal has you covered.

The Fitbit Charge 6 has always been something of a bargain, offering far more features than the average fitness tracker, even at its original price point of £139.99. That’s why it was a bargain buy during the Prime Day sale at £109, but now it’s even cheaper than that.

Head on over to Amazon right now and you can bag the feature-packed wearable for just £104, making it an easy one to recommend for Android users. While it can be paired with an iPhone, you’ll be getting far more functionality if you sport a phone from the likes of Google, Samsung or OnePlus.

For starters, Fitbit’s ecosystem has always been better than most of the competition at recognising the difficulty of exercising every single day, particularly when you’re a working adult, which is why its weekly approach to fitness goals is a great idea.

This lets you make up for busy days by aiming for more intensive workouts when you actually have the time to spend in the gym or out on the track. The Charge 6 also packs great sleep tracking tech, although if you want to make the most of it then you’ll have to sign up to Fitbit Premium (luckily you get a six-month membership for free with the device).

Where the Charge 6 really comes into its own is if you’re invested in Google’s ecosystem. With a phone in tow, you can see Google Maps directions on your wrist and control music playback from YouTube Music.

The Charge 6 also includes an NFC chip so that you can use Google Wallet on the go, without the need for your phone. This is incredibly handy if you’re looking to nab a quick drink after a run and don’t want to fumble with your phone for payment.

As a final flourish, the Charge 6 can last for up to seven days on a single charge which is far more longevity than you’ll get from most Wear OS watches, let alone the Apple Watch.

With all that the Fitbit Charge 6 brings to the table, the reduced price of £104 is just too good to pass up.

