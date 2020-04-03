Fitbit Charge 4: Where you can preorder Fitbit’s latest fitness tracker

The latest model in Fitbit’s fitness tracker range has been announced and the Fitbit Charge 4 is almost here. However, you may have a job to find where you can actually buy it right now. Thankfully, we’re here to help.

For reasons that aren’t clear, it’s pretty difficult to find a place to preorder Fitbit’s latest fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 4, scheduled to be released come April 16th.

With no listings currently online at the usual culprits like Amazon, and already showing as out of stock on John Lewis, we’ve sniffed out the Fitbit Charge 4 on Very for its RRP of £129.99 with the rather demure Rosewood sports band.

Better still, by purchasing from Very, you can choose to spread out your instalments with the retailer’s Buy Now, Pay Later scheme, offering interest free payments as long as you meet each instalment of £43.34 every month across the three month period.

Considering the high 9 out of 10 rating Trusted Reviews bestowed upon the Fitbit Charge 3, we’re already very excited by the prospect of the Charge 4, particularly as it’s set to add a number of new features that fitness fanatics have been waiting for

The Fitbit Charge 4’s standout new feature being is built-in GPS (finally), allowing you to hop, skip and jump – or just run if you’re not feeling fancy – without need to dragging your connected smartphone with you. On top of that added flexibility, it also means keen runners can get accurate readings on location and distance.

The Charge 4 also includes Fitbit’s new ‘Active Zone Minutes’ metric, which provides greater insight into how you’re working out, and advice on how to better optimise the time you’re moving to push yourself further and gain even more results from a given workout.

Alongside this, you’ll also get an SpO2 sensor that measures your blood oxygen level – a key component in helping you to practise proper breathing technique during a workout. All of these features of course, are on top of the traditional Fitbit fare including music control, smartphone notifications and a multi-day battery life..

Spread the cost by preordering the Fitbit Charge 4 with Very, or just buy the fitness tracker outright and get straight to using Fitbit’s latest device.

